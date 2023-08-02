August 17: Casey Candaele Bobblehead Giveaway

He helped the Bisons to an American Association Championship as a player and 24 years later guided the Herd to a Triple-A Northeast Division Championship as the manager... and now Casey is on the Bobblehead!

The Bisons will be hosting Casey Candaele Bobblehead Giveaway before their game against the Rochester Red Wings, Thursday, August 17th, presented by Equitable Advisors. The game starts at 7:05 p.m., but you'll want to be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. (6:00 p.m.) to get the next great Bisons giveaway to add to your bobblehead collection! Get My Tickets.

There is only one player in Bisons modern era history who won a division title as both a player and a manager with the Herd and that honor goes to the fan-favorite, Candaele. As an infielder, he spent three of his 18-year playing career in Buffalo and played in 270 games with a .265 average, 79 extra-base hits and 113 RBI. He was a 1996 American Association All-Star and helped the Herd to their first modern era league championship in 1997. Now, he's in his third season as Bisons manager, having already helped the team to a 2021 Division title, the same year he was named Triple-A East Co-Manager of the Year.

The Candaele Bobblehead Giveaway is just part of a fun-filled night at the ballpark. August 17th is also a 'Thirsty Thursday™' with great deals on Southern Tier craft beers and also wine all game long.

