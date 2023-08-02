González Delivers Eight Strong Innings in 3-2 Win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chi Chi González delivered eight strong innings and the Memphis Redbirds stranded the tying run at third as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp won 3-2 Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the ninth, Luken Baker (27) blasted a solo home run on the second pitch of the inning off Jacksonville (47-56, 15-14) starter González (W, 5-8) to cut the deficit to 3-1. Matt Koperniak reached on a swinging bunt that stayed fair. After a pitching change, Hartlieb walked Juan Yepez and Moises Gomez singled to load the bases. Nick Dunn grounded into a double play, but a run scored to make it a one-run game, 3-2. Querecuto struck out with the tying run on third to secure Jacksonville's win.

The Jumbo Shrimp took the first and only lead in the top of the fifth. Paul McIntosh and C.J. Hinojosa both walked to start the inning. After a flyout and pop out, Xavier Edwards singled, scoring McIntosh to put Jacksonville ahead 1-0. Hinojosa went to second and scored on a single by Troy Johnston for a 2-0 advantage.

Jacksonville's last run came in the top of the ninth on Mangum fourth homer of the season, making it a three-run game.

Jacksonville and Memphis continue their series Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. LHP Ryan Weathers(0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his Marlins organization debut and Memphis will counter with RHP Gordon Graceffo (3-2, 4.15 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. ET on milb.streamguys1.com/jacksonville.

