August 2 Game Postponed

DES MOINES, IA - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and Toledo Mud Hens at Principal Park has been postponed due to wet grounds and inclement weather in the forecast.

The two teams will make up today's game with a doubleheader tomorrow night beginning at 5:08 pm with gates opening at 4:00 pm. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one and both games will be seven inning contests.

Ticket holders for tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will be able to get into both games and ticket holders for today's postponed game can exchange your ticket to any of Iowa's remaining home games in the 2023 season.

Iowa is currently trailing the series 1-0 after last night's loss and are set to play games two and three of the series tomorrow evening. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com or call the front office at 515-243-6111.

