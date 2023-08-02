Saints Allow Season Low Two Hits, Fan 14 in 5-3 Win Over Clippers

August 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Apparently, the St. Paul Saints pitching staff took it personally a night after allowing a season high 18 hits while giving up 15 runs. They bounced back in a resounding way not allowing an earned run on a season low two hits while striking out 14 in a 5-3 win over the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday night at Huntington Park. The win improved the Saints to 17-12 in the second half.

For the second consecutive night the Saints grabbed an early lead in the first. With one out Anthony Prato reached on an error when shortstop Daniel Schneeman dropped a line drive hit at him. Trevor Larnach followed with a walk. With two outs, back-to-back RBI singles by Mark Contreras and Gilberto Celestino gave the Saints a 2-0 lead.

The Clippers grabbed a run back without a hit in the bottom of the first. With one out Brayan Lavastida walked, stole second and took third on the throwing error by catcher Chris Williams. George Valera's groundout to first scored Lavastida making it 2-1.

Williams atoned for the throwing error in the second by launching a solo homer to left, his team leading 18th of the season, giving the Saints a 3-1 lead.

Saints starter Simeon Woods Richardson allowed his lone hit in the third inning, a one out single to Lavastida, but got George Valera to ground into a double play.

The Saints grabbed another run in the fourth. With Austin Martin at first after a walk, he stole second, and scored on an RBI double to left by Ernie Yake increasing the lead to 4-1.

Woods Richardson finished his night in the fourth after walking back-to-back batters to start the inning, he got Micah Pries to lineout to Kyle Garlick at first on a great diving play and then struck out the next two hitters to end the inning. Woods Richardson went 4.0 innings allowing one unearned run on one hit while walking six and striking out four.

In the fifth, the Saints utilized four consecutive walks to Larnach, Garlick, Contreras, and Celestino, the latter forcing in a run, making it 5-1.

Saints reliever Kody Funderburk was magnificent, facing one over the minimum in 2.2 innings. The lone runner he allowed was a leadoff walk in the sixth. He struck out the last five batters he faced (the franchise record is six consecutive strikeouts by Joe Ryan and Ronny Henriquez) before being removed with two outs and nobody on in the seventh. Funderburk went 2.2 hitless, scoreless innings while walking one and striking out five.

The Clippers got to within two in the eighth on two unearned runs off reliever Oliver Ortega. Schneeman led off by reaching on a two base error when Andrew Stevenson dropped a fly ball in left. Lavastida doubled him home to make it 5-2. Two ground outs later and Lavastida scored cutting the Saints lead to 5-3. Ortega went 1.1 innings allowing two unearned runs on one hit while striking out two.

Cole Sands slammed the door shut in the ninth, nearly throwing an immaculate inning. He struck out Micah Pries on four pitches before fanning Johnathan Rodriguez and Raynel Delgado on three pitches apiece. Sands pitched a perfect ninth, striking out the side on 10 pitches, all strikes, to pick up the save.

The same two teams meet in game three of the six-game series on Thursday afternoon at 11:05 a.m. (CT) at Huntington Park. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (4-4, 4.26) to the mound against Clippers RHP Jared Eickoff (1-2, 7.88). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.