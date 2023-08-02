IronPigs Downed by Bisons on Wednesday Night as Series Evens at 1-1

August 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - In a game where hits with runners in scoring position were few and far between, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (53-48, 17-11) fell 6-3 to the Buffalo Bisons (52-51, 18-10) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The teams combined to go just 4-for-25 with runners in scoring position in the game, with both sides collecting two hits apiece in those key spots.

Buffalo made the first move on the scoreboard in the second inning. Nathan Lukes singled to open the frame and a one out single then moved him to third. Davis Schneider then droves in Lukes with a sacrifice fly for the first run of the game.

The IronPigs answered back in the last of the second. Cal Stevenson singled to start the frame and then stole second. Two outs later, Weston Wilson singled to center to score Stevenson and tie the game.

The Bisons reclaimed the lead in the fourth. After two walks and a single loaded the bases with one out, Rafael Lantigua legged out a fielder's choice to plate a run and put Buffalo ahead 2-1.

After back-to-back two out walks in the seventh, Buffalo scored again when a dropped third strike was combined with a throwing error on the play, allowing Luis De Los Santos to motor home from second.

Mason McCoy provided key insurance for Buffalo in the ninth as he cleared the bases with a double, extending the Bisons lead to 6-1.

Kody Clemens knocked in two with a double for the IronPigs in the ninth, but it was too little, too late, as the Bisons held on for a 6-3 win.

Paxton Schultz (2-3) earned the win for the Bisons, allowing just two runs over 5.2 innings on four hits and two walks, striking out six.

Tyler Phillips (0-1) suffered the loss for the IronPigs. He was charged with two runs in four innings on seven hits and four walks, striking out two.

The IronPigs and Bisons continue their series on Thursday, August 3 with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

--#YourHometownTeam--

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.