Bisons Struggle to Score in 4-1 Loss at Worcester

The Bisons bats couldn't get going on Thursday night as the team fell, 4-1, to the WooSox from Polar Park.

A Herd offense that entered the game with a Triple-A East best .280 team average struggled at the plate, striking out eight times, leaving seven runners on base and batting 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Bisons were able to get three lead-off runners on throughout the game but on two of those occasions, they grounded into a double-play to kill the momentum.

There lone bright spot came from rookie infielder, Kevin Smith. Smith went 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring the Herd's only run in the top of the 7th with a solo homerun to center field. Smith also found his way on base two more times with a double and a walk.

Although the Herd did struggle at the plate, the Woo Sox didn't fare much better. The Herds' pitchers combined for ten strikeouts and allowed just six hits.

Thomas Hatch got the ball to start the game for the Herd, his 2021 debut after being placed on the Blue Jay's injured list on April 1st. Hatch allowed three hits and one earned run through three innings on the mound. Despite allowing an unearned run in the first and a Michael Gettys home run in the second, Hatch dialed in on the mound and struck out three of the final five batters he faced.

Jacob Waguespack, the scheduled starter, took over for rehabbing Hatch in the fourth inning and allowed a pair of runs as the WooSox stretched their lead to 4-1. Waguespack battled back though, getting eleven consecutive outs before leaving the mound at the end of the 7th. He also struck out five batters and allowed just three hits.

Carl Edwards Jr. was able to pick up where Waguespack left off, getting three consecutive outs in the bottom of the 8th. The WooSox went the final four-plus innings of the game without a base runner.

The Bisons (10-5) take on the Woo Sox (9-6) again Friday night, under the lights. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

