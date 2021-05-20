Déjà Vu: Redbirds Rally and Win on Walk-Off Again
May 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - One day after the Memphis Redbirds rallied to a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth, they did it again on Thursday night, scoring three runs and walking off winners for the second straight day against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate, Cincinnati Reds), 5-4.
The Redbirds (6-9) powered their way in front early, scoring a run in the first on a Matt Szczur home run followed by a run in the second on doubles from John Nogowski and Kramer Robertson. Szczur has hits in four straight games and home runs on back-to-back days. Nogowski, who was optioned back to Memphis from St. Louis earlier in the day, has four combined hits in his last two games with the 'Birds.
Zack Thompson (St. Louis' first-round pick in 2019) started his night strong, tossing four scoreless innings with just one hit allowed. However, the fifth inning proved to be his undoing. Louisville (4-10) plated four runs on five hits, chasing Thompson in the process.
After early struggles, Riley O'Brien settled into a groove for Louisville. The right-hander went 5.1 innings of two-run ball, allowing just four total hits. O'Brien retired 11 of the final 14 batters he faced.
The game remained 4-2 until the bottom of the ninth, when the Redbirds found some more pixie dust. One day after Memphis rallied from down two in the bottom of the ninth to win, they did it again. Alí Sanchez doubled leading off the inning, and back-to-back walks to Conner Capel and Kramer Robertson loaded the bases with nobody out. Then, Irving Lopez came to the plate and launched a three-run double to deep right-center field, allowing all three runners to score and give Memphis the magical victory.
Next Game
Friday, May 21 vs. Louisville (7:10 p.m.)
- Redbirds Probable Starter: RHP Tommy Parsons (0-0, 3.29 ERA)
- Bats Probable Starter: RHP Bo Takahashi (0-0, 2.61 ERA)
Watch: MiLB.TV
Listen: MiLB First Pitch App
