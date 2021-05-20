Homestand Highlights, Mask Update for Upcoming Series at Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats return to Louisville Slugger Field Tuesday, May 25 for a 12-game homestand that begins with six contests against the Toledo Mud Hens from May 25-30.

The homestand is highlighted by the first bobblehead ticket package of the 2021 season (May 29) and a Memorial Day Eve postgame fireworks show.

The Bats also announced that fans who have received vaccinations for COVID-19 will not be required to wear masks inside the ballpark during home games. Please note, fans who have not received vaccinations are still asked to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking inside the park.

BATS VS. MUD HENS (TUESDAY, MAY 25) - First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

$1 Menu Night - Features hot dogs, chips, popcorn and Pepsi products for $1.

Presented by Meijer, Pepsi & iHeart Radio.

BATS VS. MUD HENS (WEDNESDAY, MAY 26) - First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Sluggerita Wednesday - Half-price margaritas, featuring Number Juan Tequila.

Presented by Number Juan Tequila.

BATS VS. MUD HENS (THURSDAY, MAY 27) - First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday - $2 domestic beer from 5-8 p.m.

$2 chicken tenders & tots and $2 nachos.

Live music.

Presented by Miller Lite, Coors Lite, the Kentucky Lottery & iHeart Radio.

BATS VS. MUD HENS (FRIDAY, MAY 28) - First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 6 p.m.)

Friday Family Four Pack - Four tickets, sodas and hot dogs, starting at just $64.

Friday Night Jack Daniels Country Cocktail Special - Featuring different flavors of Jack Daniels Country Cocktails for $5 all game long.

Presented by Jack Daniels Country Cocktails, Meijer & Cattleman's Roadhouse.

BATS VS. MUD HENS (SATURDAY, MAY 29) - First pitch, 7 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday Night "Party at the Park" - Featuring 16 oz. craft beer and 12 oz. Smithworks Seltzer for only $5.

"Mystery Bobblehead" Package - Fans can purchase a Mystery Bobblehead package for an additional $10 to receive a mystery bobblehead. Bobbleheads can be picked up at Kiosk 115 on the main concourse behind home plate.

Presented by Against the Grain, Smithworks Seltzer & Great Clips.

BATS VS. MUD HENS (SUNDAY, MAY 30) - First pitch, 6:30 p.m. (Gates 5:30 p.m.)

Memorial Day Eve postgame fireworks show.

Kids Eat Free Day - FREE kids meal for kids ages 12 and under.

Presented by LG&E, Meijer, Pepsi & YMCA.

