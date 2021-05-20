Thompson Homers and Mets Pitching Shines as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 5-3, on Thursday Night

David Thompson of the Syracuse Mets follows through on his home-run swing in the third inning on Thursday night

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card) David Thompson of the Syracuse Mets follows through on his home-run swing in the third inning on Thursday night(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card)

The Syracuse Mets scored five runs with two outs en route to a 5-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse third baseman David Thompson homered for the Mets in the win.

Lehigh Valley (9-6) got the scoring started in the top of the second inning. With one out and nobody on base, Cornelius Randolph homered over the left-field wall for a 1-0 IronPigs lead. That homer from Randolph was a day after he had a five-hit night that included three doubles and a home run on Wednesday.

The IronPigs extended their advantage in the top of the third. Cristopher Sanchez led off with a single. Two batters later, Ryan Cordell hit a two-run homer to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

Syracuse (3-12) responded in the bottom of the third. With two outs and Mason Williams at third base, Thompson homered to right-center field, cutting the Lehigh Valley lead to one, 3-2.

The Mets came all the way back and took the lead in the fifth. With two outs, both Thompson and Quinn Brodey worked walks to put runners at first and second base. Sebastian Elizalde followed with a single to center field that scored Thompson from second, knotting the game, 3-3. Nick Meyer then hit a single to left field that brought home both Brodey and Elizalde to give the Mets a 5-3 advantage.

Syracuse starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff threw six innings for the Mets, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out seven batters. Reliever Stephen Nogosek then came in relief and pitched three scoreless innings to earn the save. Nogosek allowed just one baserunner, retiring nine of the ten batters he faced, including five with strikeouts.

The Mets and IronPigs return to action on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium at 6:35 p.m.

