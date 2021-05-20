Thompson Homers and Mets Pitching Shines as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 5-3, on Thursday Night
May 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release
David Thompson of the Syracuse Mets follows through on his home-run swing in the third inning on Thursday night
(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card)
The Syracuse Mets scored five runs with two outs en route to a 5-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Syracuse third baseman David Thompson homered for the Mets in the win.
Lehigh Valley (9-6) got the scoring started in the top of the second inning. With one out and nobody on base, Cornelius Randolph homered over the left-field wall for a 1-0 IronPigs lead. That homer from Randolph was a day after he had a five-hit night that included three doubles and a home run on Wednesday.
The IronPigs extended their advantage in the top of the third. Cristopher Sanchez led off with a single. Two batters later, Ryan Cordell hit a two-run homer to make it a 3-0 ballgame.
Syracuse (3-12) responded in the bottom of the third. With two outs and Mason Williams at third base, Thompson homered to right-center field, cutting the Lehigh Valley lead to one, 3-2.
The Mets came all the way back and took the lead in the fifth. With two outs, both Thompson and Quinn Brodey worked walks to put runners at first and second base. Sebastian Elizalde followed with a single to center field that scored Thompson from second, knotting the game, 3-3. Nick Meyer then hit a single to left field that brought home both Brodey and Elizalde to give the Mets a 5-3 advantage.
Syracuse starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff threw six innings for the Mets, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out seven batters. Reliever Stephen Nogosek then came in relief and pitched three scoreless innings to earn the save. Nogosek allowed just one baserunner, retiring nine of the ten batters he faced, including five with strikeouts.
The Mets and IronPigs return to action on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium at 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
David Thompson of the Syracuse Mets follows through on his home-run swing in the third inning on Thursday night
(Herm Card)
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from May 20, 2021
- Kirilloff Homers Again, But Saints Lose 7-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Déjà Vu: Redbirds Rally and Win on Walk-Off Again - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Struggle to Score in 4-1 Loss at Worcester - Buffalo Bisons
- Cuthbert Homers But Bats Walked off for Second Straight Game - Louisville Bats
- Thompson Homers and Mets Pitching Shines as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 5-3, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Garcia, Plates Walkoff RailRiders Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Streak Snapped in First Loss at Rochester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mets top IronPigs in Syracuse - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Hiura Delivers Late Home Run in Sounds Win - Nashville Sounds
- Shore Maroons Clippers in Mud Hens Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Charge Past Bulls, Win Thursday's Game 6-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Hart's Second Straight Gem Leads WooSox to 4-1 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Brujan Swipes Three Bases, Bulls Fall to Charlotte 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- Kerrigan Plays Hero with Walk-Off Single in Resumed Game, Saints Win 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Twins Promote RHP Jonathan Cheshire to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Hits Five Homers in Win over Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: May 20, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Explodes for 16 Runs in Victory over Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Tickets for June Go on Sale Monday - Worcester Red Sox
- Jacksonville Sneaks Past Tides in Extras, Wins Fourth Straight - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (8-4) at St. Paul Saints (5-8) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 21, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- RailRiders Update Guidelines and Policies at PNC Field - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Homestand Highlights, Mask Update for Upcoming Series at Slugger Field - Louisville Bats
- May 20 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Indians and Saints Suspended in Eighth - Indianapolis Indians
- Mets Drop Sixth Straight Game with 16-1 Loss to IronPigs on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Only Rain Can Stop Kirilloff as he Homers, Game Suspended 2-2 in Eighth - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Thompson Homers and Mets Pitching Shines as Syracuse Beats Lehigh Valley, 5-3, on Thursday Night
- Mets Drop Sixth Straight Game with 16-1 Loss to IronPigs on Wednesday Night
- Drury Homers, But Mets Fall to IronPigs in Series Opener, 7-3, on Tuesday Night
- Syracuse Mets Release Updated COVID-19 Protocols for NBT Bank Stadium
- New York Mets Third Baseman J.D. Davis Begins Rehab Assignment in Syracuse on Tuesday