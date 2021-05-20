Kirilloff Homers Again, But Saints Lose 7-3

ST. PAUL, MN - For the second straight game Alex Kirilloff put on a show for the hometown fans. He homered in his second straight rehab game with the St. Paul Saints, but it wasn't enough in a 7-3 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night at CHS Field in front of 3,113.

The Indians got on the board first in the fourth as Chris Sharpe led off with a double. With two outs Christian Bethancourt made it 1-0 with an RBI double to left. That was followed by an RBI single from Hunter Owen making it 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth it was Kirilloff's time as he crushed a solo homer to right-center, his second home run in as many games, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Indians answered back in the fifth as the first three hitters reached. Back-to-back singles by Bligh Madris and Jason Delay put runners at first and second. Ethan Paul then bunted for a base hit and pitcher Andrew Albers' throw to first wound up down the right field line as two runs scored giving the Indians a 4-1 lead. Two batters later Cole Tucker made it 5-1 with an RBI double.

The teams traded runs in the seventh as the Indians scored on a walk to Sharpe and an RBI triple from Tucker putting them up 6-1.

In the bottom of the inning the Saints loaded the bases with nobody out as Brent Rooker walked, Tomás Telis doubled him to third, and Ryan Jeffers walked. JT Riddle, however, grounded into a double play that scored a run making it 6-2.

The teams also traded runs in the ninth as the Indians got an RBI single from Tucker and the Saints got a leadoff triple from Telis followed by a sacrifice fly from Jeffers.

The same two teams meet in game four of the six game series on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

