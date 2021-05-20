Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (8-4) at St. Paul Saints (5-8)

May 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:00 / 8:05 PM ET

GAME #13-14 / Road #7-8: Indianapolis Indians (8-4) at St. Paul Saints (5-8)

GAME 2 PROBABLES: RHP Miguel Yajure (0-1, 1.50) vs. LHP Andrew Albers (1-1, 7.07)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The second game of a six-game series betweeen Indianapolis and St. Paul was suspended tied 2-2 entering the bottom of the eighth inning last night. The Indians took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning when Joe Hudson singled home T.J. Rivera, and added another run in the fifth following a leadoff double by Ethan Paul. On a two-run home run off the bat of MLB rehabber Alex Kirilloff, the Saints took back both runs and tied the game at 2-2.

TONIGHT'S SCHEDULE: The suspended game last night will resume play at 7 PM ET tonight in the bottom of the eighth tied 2-2. Tonight's regularly scheduled game between the Indians and Saints will begin no earlier than 8:05 PM ET and will be a full nine-inning contest. RHP Miguel Yajure is set to make his second start with the Indians coming off a stellar performance with Pittsburgh in Game 2, and he will face LHP Andrew Albers.

SUSPENDED: Last night's suspended game in the eighth inning was the Indians first since Aug. 17, 2018 at Lehigh Valley. That game was suspended in the top of the second inning; Indy led 1-0 with two outs and no one on base. When the game resumed the next day as part of a doubleheader, the IronPigs came back for a 4-1 victory. The Indians took the seven-inning regularly scheduled nightcap, 5-1, in eight innings. Prior to 2018, the last time an Indians game was suspended was July 10, 2013 at Columbus and was completed three days later at Victory Field. The Indians won that game, 9-6, in 16 innings, a 5-hour, 32-minute affair. That game is the second-longest contest by time played in the Victory Field era and tied for second in most innings played.

LEADING THE MIDWEST: Following Iowa's afternoon win over Omaha yesterday and last night's suspended game, the Indians are currently in sole possession of first place in the Triple-A East Midwest division. This is the second consecutive season they have began the season 8-4, and it is their best record through the first 12 games since winning five straight and going 9-3 in the 2014 season. Indianapolis has finished with a May record over .500 in nine of the last 10 seasons (excluding 2018), going 18-9 (.667) in 2019 and 21-8 (.724) in 2017 for its best record in the month in Victory Field history. Halfway through the month, the Indians are on pace to go 16-8 (.667).

A KUHL REHAB START: RHP Chad Kuhl made his first rehab start with Indianapolis last night after suffering right shoulder discomfort and being placed on the 10-day injured list on April 22. The 28-year-old tossed 3.0 scoreless innings with one hit allowed, one walk and five strikeouts to begin his rehab assignment. On a 45-pitch limit, 27 of his 42 pitches were strikes. After allowing a single and walk with one out in the first inning, Kuhl sat down seven consecutive batters and combined with RHP Cody Ponce to retire 14 straight.

YA-HOO'S GOT IT: RHP Miguel Yajure makes his second start with Indianapolis tonight after making a spot start with Pittsburgh his last time out. The 23-year-old began his season on April 21 (2) at Detroit but took the loss after surrendering four runs on four hits and a career-high two home runs. He got his groove back in his next start with Indy on May 9, tossing 6.0 one-run innings, but took the loss in a 2-0 defeat at Iowa. He excelled in his most recent start on May 14 vs. San Francisco with 5.0 one-hit innings. He was optioned back to Indianapolis following the outing.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK: Infielder T.J. Rivera scored the first Indianapolis run in the second inning last night following a two-out double. He was signed as a minor league free agent by Pittsburgh yesterday and served as the designated hitter in Indy's lineup. The 32-year-old did not play in 2020 and spent 2019 between Double-A Harrisburg and the independent league Long Island Ducks. He was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Mets in 2011 and made his MLB debut with the same organization in 2016. Rivera's signing came with the news that outfielder Bligh Madris was promoted from Double-A Altoona after Travis Swaggerty was sent to Pittsburgh for further examination on a right shoulder injury.

STREAKING WITH WINS: The Indians are on a season-high four-game winning streak and have been victorious in six of their last seven games after dropping three of five games at Iowa to open the season. In the last four games, Indianapolis has outscored its opponents, 24-14, while being outhit, 37-40. In the last seven games with a 6-1 record, the Indians are outscoring their opponents 38-26 and have only recorded more than 10 hits (11, last night) once. In 2019, the team's longest win streak was six games from April 7-13, and it outscored opponents, 45-23.

SCOUTING ST. PAUL: In the past two nights combined, the Indians pitching staff has held Minnesota's No. 4 prospect Ryan Jeffers hitless through seven at-bats with two strikeouts. Jeffers has split time so far between the Twins and Saints. No. 1 prospect Alex Kirilloff made his first rehab appearance with the Saints last night and went 2-for-3 with the game-tying home run in the sixth inning. Kirilloff entered the season rated as the No. 17 overall prospect by Baseball America, and Jeffers was rated at No. 60.

