RailRiders Update Guidelines and Policies at PNC Field

MOOSIC, PA - Due to additional changes in CDC and state guidelines last week, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have updated several policies for fans attending games at PNC Field this season. Masking policies will change during the team's next homestand and capacity restrictions will change next month.

PNC Field returns to 100% capacity on June 1 and single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2021 home schedule will go on sale tomorrow, May 21, at 10 A.M. online at swbrailriders.com.

Updated Policies and Guidelines are as follows:

Mask Policy (Beginning May 25)

- Vaccinated fans do not need to wear a mask unless they choose to do so.

- Unvaccinated fans must continue to mask at all times.

Entrance/ Seating/ Capacity Restrictions (Beginning June 1)

- Due to Major League Baseball requirements, social distancing will remain in place during entrance and exit at PNC Field.

- A special "pod seating" section will remain in place for fans wishing to maintain safe social distancing. Masking will be required in this section.

- The Season Ticket Holder early entrance policy will be reinstated (15 minutes before gates open via the SWB Station Team Store).

- The designated smoking areas will be reinstated.

- The Geisinger Kids Zone will be open.

- The SWB Station Team Store capacity restrictions will be lifted.

- Ballpark re-entry will now be permitted.

The RailRiders will keep several existing policies in place. They are as follows:

- RailRiders and Legends staff will continue to wear masks at PNC Field.

- Digital Ticketing will remain in place for the entire 2021 season.

- PNC Field will remain cashless for the entire 2021 season.

- Players will not be able to sign autographs until further notice.

- The Clear Bag Policy remains in effect for the entire 2021 season.

- Enhanced cleaning and sanitization efforts will stay in place for the entire 2021 season.

In addition, due to MLB guidelines, the RailRiders will continue to utilize pod seating for player families to assist with social distancing and safety.

Protocols and procedures remain subject to change this season per Major League Baseball, state and CDC guidance.

For more information on all 2021 policies, visit the Health and Safety Information page at swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

