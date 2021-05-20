Cuthbert Homers But Bats Walked off for Second Straight Game

MEMPHIS, TN - Cheslor Cuthbert homered in the fifth inning but Ali Sanchez cleared the bases with a double in the bottom of the ninth as the Memphis Redbirds repeated yesterday's comeback to walk off the Louisville Bats 5-4 on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis opened the scoring in the first with a Matt Szczur solo home run before adding to their lead to 2-0 with a one-out Kramer Robertson double in the second. These runs were the only blemishes in another solid outing for O'Brien, who settled in to finish the night with four hits, two walks, and five strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Following a pair of quick innings, Louisville exploded for four runs in the top of the fifth. TJ Friedl extended his hitting streak to four games by open the inning with a standup double to left field. One batter later, Riley O'Brien recorded a timely first career hit on an RBI single to cut the deficit to one. After Brantley Bell singled to extend the inning, Chelsor Cuthbert cleared the bases on a three-run shot to take back the lead 4-2.

Jose De Leon and Josh Osich combined to strike out three batters over two shutout frames of one-hit baseball in relief of O'Brien, but the Redbirds were able to mount the comeback. Lopez doubled, Kramer Robertson and Conner Capel drew back-to-back walks and Sanchez brought everyone home with a double that appeared to bounce over the netting. Had the hit been ruled a ground-rule double, as replay seemed to have indicate, the contest would have continued with a 4-4 tie.

Despite the outcome, Brantley Bell (2-for-5) and Cuthbert (2-for-3) posted multi-hit efforts for the Bats. Dwight Smith Jr. coaxed a walk and has now reached base in 22 straight games.

The Bats continue their series in Memphis Friday night at 8:10 p.m. ET. The third of the six-game set will feature two starters looking for their first win of the season with Louisville's RHP Bo Takahashi (0-0, 2.61) taking the mound opposing RHP Thomas Parsons (0-0, 3.29).

