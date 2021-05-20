Kerrigan Plays Hero with Walk-Off Single in Resumed Game, Saints Win 3-2

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints didn't have to wait long to finish off their rain suspended game from Wednesday night. They got a walk-off RBI single from Jimmy Kerrigan in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians at CHS Field in front of 3,094

When play resumed tied at two in the bottom of the eighth inning Austin Davis struck out the side for the Indians.

Andrew Vasquez matched him in the top of the ninth to set up the drama for the bottom of the ninth.

Tomás Telis led off the bottom of the ninth with a single to center. With two outs, reliever Shea Spitzbarth had trouble finding the strike zone and walked Dame Tomscha and Keon Broxton to load the bases. That brought up Kerrigan who got himself into a 2-1 count and then singled through the left side for the game winning RBI single.

The Saints trailed 2-0 in the sixth Daniel Descalso walked. That brought up Kirilloff who crushed a 1-0 pitch over the right-center field wall tying the game at two. Kirilloff also collected the first hit of the night for the Saints, a line drive single to center in the first inning.

Chandler Shepherd got his first start of the season for the Saints and pitched well over 4.0 innings of work. The lone blip on his ledger came in the second when TJ Rivera doubled with two outs and Joe Hudson followed with an RBI single giving the Indians a 1-0 lead. Shepherd went 4.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking two and striking out six.

Juan Minaya took over in the fifth and gave up a lead off double to Ethan Paul and that was followed by a single from Chris Sharpe that put runners at the corners. Minaya settled down and got Cole Tucker to hit into a double play that allowed Paul to score, increasing the Indians lead to 2-0, but prevented any further damage.

The teams will now play the regularly scheduled game with LHP Andrew Albers (1-1, 7.07) starting for the Saints and RHP Miguel Yajure (0-1, 1.50) on the mound for the Indians.

