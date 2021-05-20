May 20 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha

IOWA CUBS (7-5) vs OMAHA STORM CHASERS (8-5)

Thursday - 12:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Kohl Stewart (0-1, 4.50) vs. RHP Scott Blewett (0-0, 3.60)

TODAY'S GAME: Iowa will attempt to extend their winning streak to three today after taking home a 5-4 victory in yesterday's matchup. Kohl Stewart will start for Iowa in search of his first win this season, while Scott Blewett Scott Blewett

will take the mound for Omaha in game two of the six-game series.

MILLER TIME: Ian Miller went 3-for-3 yesterday with three singles, marking his second three-hit game in the past week. Miller logged his first three-hit effort last Saturday at St. Paul, where he drove in a run on two singles and a double. Though he started the season slowly, going just 3-for-17 in the opening series against Indianapolis, Miller has gone 7-for-22 since then, good for a .318 average over his last five starts. He's also scored two runs and stolen two bases in that span.

BEST OF THE BEST: The Iowa Cubs pitching staff entered this week as the most effective in the Triple-A East Midwest division, and yesterday's performance boosted them to nearly the top of Triple-A baseball. They still lead all of Triple-A with a .178 average against and only 68 hits allowed - 18 fewer than the second-place Sugar Land Skeeters. After yesterday's games, they now also lead in runs allowed (37) and WHIP (1.05). Though yesterday's four earned runs increased the team ERA to 2.97, that still leads the Midwest division, and is now good for second place in all of Triple-A. Finally, the staff's 43 walks are now the fewest allowed in the Midwest division. The Storm Chasers, despite their loss, still lead the Midwest division in most offensive categories, including average (.263), runs (64), hits (116), RBI (60), stolen bases (16), OBP (.351), SLG (.424), and OPS (.775).

LATE-GAME LOCKDOWN: Iowa's bullpen continued to impress on Wednesday, logging another 4.2 scoreless innings and allowing only two hits while striking out five. Brad Wieck tossed 1.2 innings in his first game back after a stint in Chicago, Adam Morgan struck out three in 1.2 innings of work, and Jason Adam took home the win after completing 1.1 innings. None of the three relievers who appeared in Wednesday's game have allowed an earned run for Iowa yet this season. The bullpen is now 5-1 overall with a 1.66 ERA (9ER/48.2IP), a 0.84 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts.

GET THE FIRST ONE: Righty Kohl Stewart is going for his first win of the year today in his third start. In his last start on Friday, May 14, he went 5.0 innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits. Stewart tossed four scoreless innings, but ran in to some trouble in the fifth. St. Paul registered three hits, including two home runs to scratch across all four of their runs that inning. In both of his two starts, the righty has tossed five innings, allowing just six total hits.

SERGIO SMASHING: Sergio Alcántara jump-started Wednesday's comeback with a two-run blast in the fifth, bringing Iowa within one run after they'd trailed by three heading into the inning. It was Alcantara's first homer of the season and his first ever at Triple-A. Alcantara hasn't historically been a power threat, with a career .318 slugging percentage in the minors and only nine home runs in eight minor league seasons prior to 2021. His career high for home runs in a single season is three, which he accomplished in 2017 between Single-A Visalia and Single-A Lakeland. He also hit two home runs in 2018 with Double-A Erie, but he's otherwise never hit more than one in a season.

AGAINST OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha will face off today for the second of 36 games in 2021. After yesterday's game, the I-Cubs have won five straight against the Storm Chasers and have a 187-164 lead in the all-time series. The I-Cubs were 11-5 against Omaha in 2019, but split games at Principal Park 4-4.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa registered their second win of the season when their opponent scores first yesterday...Kohl Stewart is ninth in the league in average against with a .162 mark.

