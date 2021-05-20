Iowa Hits Five Homers in Win over Chasers
May 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
DES MOINES - Ryan McBroom homered and Edward Olivares recorded two more hits, but Omaha will have to wait at least one more day to pick up its 500th all-time win over longtime Triple-A rival Iowa.
The I-Cubs hit five home runs and scored in six of the first seven innings in their 16-1 victory over the Storm Chasers on a rainy Thursday at Principal Park, outhitting the visitors 15-5 on the afternoon.
Patrick Wisdom homered twice and drove in five runs for Iowa. Jose Lobaton hit a third-inning grand slam for Iowa. And Rafael Ortega and Taylor Gushue each went deep in a five-run seventh for the Cubs.
Omaha starter Scott Blewett surrendered two homers in allowing nine runs, five earned, in 3.1 innings.
McBroom cut the Iowa lead to 2-1 with his solo blast off winning pitcher Kohl Stewart in the second.
Olivares singled in the first and doubled in the third to raise his batting average to .382. He has reached base in all 14 games for the Storm Chasers this season while having at least one hit in 13 of his outings.
Omaha is 499-471 all-time against Iowa heading into the third game of the series on Friday night.
