Jacksonville Sneaks Past Tides in Extras, Wins Fourth Straight

May 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp didn't tally a base hit beyond the fifth inning but prevailed in ten frames over the Norfolk Tides 5-4 at Harbor Park, wining their fourth straight game.

The winning streak for Jacksonville (11-4) is their longest of the season, while the triumph was their first extra-inning victory. The Jumbo Shrimp retired the last 13 Norfolk (3-12) batters of the contest.

Tied at four in the 10th inning, Corey Bird began the frame as the inherited runner at second base. Bryson Brigman bunted him to third, and Monte Harrison scored him on a sacrifice fly one batter later to put the Jumbo Shrimp on top 5-4.

Steven Okert (win, 1-0) retired the Tides in order in the bottom of the 10th inning to strand the inherited runner at second base. Okert worked two innings, retiring all six batters he faced, tallying three strikeouts.

The Jacksonville offense started off in an early hole. Tyler Nevin reached on a fielder's choice in the first inning and Brett Cumberland followed with a two-run home run to put Norfolk ahead 2-0.

In the fourth inning, the Jumbo Shrimp came alive at the plate. Jesús Sánchez led off the frame with a solo home run to right, his seventh of the season, to put the Jumbo Shrimp on the scoreboard. J.D. Osborne reached on catcher's interference and two batters later, Brian Miller drew a walk off Norfolk starter Alex Wells. Luis Marte then launched a three-run home run to left field, his third of the season, to put Jacksonville ahead 4-2.

Norfolk then chipped away against Jacksonville starter Daniel Castano. Austin Wynns belted a solo home run in the fourth inning to make it 4-3. In the sixth, Ryan Ripken reached on a two-out single, and Wilbis Santiago followed with a triple off the wall in right to tie the score at four.

Preston Guilmet 2.1 scoreless innings of relief, picking up two strikeouts.

Mickey Jannis (loss, 0-1) was exceptional out of the Norfolk bullpen to keep the Jumbo Shrimp at bay and force extra innings. He retired all 12 batters he faced from the sixth inning through the ninth. The only baserunner against him was the inherited runner required by extra-inning rules.

The Jumbo Shrimp go for the series win Friday night at 7:05 p.m. when left-hander Braxton Garrett (1-1, 5.87) faces off with righty Tom Eshelman (0-1, 11.81). The broadcast begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN690 as well as online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv, and the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.