Twins Promote RHP Jonathan Cheshire to St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MN - Fourth-year minor league pitcher Jonathan Cheshire was promoted to St. Paul from Advanced-A Cedar Rapids on Thursday, adding to a pitching staff that had previously consisted of 14 arms.

The 26-year-old Cheshire had appeared in four games for the Kernels this season, all out of the bullpen. Those four outings resulted in an 0-2 record and an 11.57 ERA across 4.2 innings, with the two loses coming in his last two outings.

While Cheshire didn't see any action in 2020, he played for four different team in 2019, including making his first appearance at the Triple-A level. A 36th-round selection of the Toronto Blue Jays, Cheshire spent the first three years of his career in their organization. In 2019 he started the season off in the Florida State League with Dunedin (Adv-A), where he went 2-0 in four games and had one save. From there, he earned his first promotion to Double-A, with New Hampshire, where he pitched in six games before earning a quick promotion to Triple-A.

Cheshire pitched in four games with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons in 2019 from the bullpen. He gave up two earned runs in 8.1 innings, finishing with a 2.16 ERA. He was released following his time with the Bisons, and spent a month with the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League before his contract was purchased by the Minnesota Twins in July.

Cheshire finished the 2019 season with Double-A Pensacola, making five saves in 10 games with the Blue Wahoos.

The Saints Roster now stands with 26 players, 14 pitchers and 12 position players, and one Major League Rehab assignment in Alex Kirilloff.

