Hart's Second Straight Gem Leads WooSox to 4-1 Win

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (9-6) took down the Buffalo Bisons (10-5) on Thursday night, buoyed by another strong starting pitching performance from Kyle Hart at Polar Park.

Six days ago, Hart tossed six no-hit innings against the Syracuse Mets, and Thursday, against the team that led Triple-A East in batting average, he spun another gem. The left-hander put up seven innings of one-run ball along with six strikeouts in the win. Hart pitched three hitless innings to start the night, part of a stretch of nine no-hit frames across two games.

The WooSox supported Hart early on, scoring in three of the first four innings. In the first, Jaren Duran and Jeter Downs began the night with singles, and Duran would score three batters later on a Bisons' throwing error. Michael Gettys led off the second with an ambush, stroking a first pitch over the left field wall against Buffalo starter Thomas Hatch, a Major League rehabber.

Hatch exited after three and gave way to Jacob Waguespack. Worcester welcomed Waguespack to the game by scoring two runs on eight pitches-a leadoff triple from Marcus Wilson, an RBI single on Cesar Puello's first hit of the year, and after a groundout, a run-scoring knock for Jack Lopez made it 4-0 after four.

Buffalo got one back in the seventh on Hart's lone blemish of the game, a Kevin Smith solo homer over the centerfield wall. But Brandon Workman and Kaleb Ort combined to finish the night on the mound without allowing a run. Ort has thrown seven scoreless innings to start the year, and his latest outing pushed the WooSox to their sixth win in seven games.

The WooSox continue the six-game series at Polar Park on Friday against the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 p.m., with television coverage on NESN+ tape delay. Radio coverage starts live at 6:15 on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Buffalo's Nate Pearson, Toronto's number one prospect, goes against Ryan Weber (0-1, 3.65).

