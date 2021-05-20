Iowa Explodes for 16 Runs in Victory over Omaha

DES MOINES - The Iowa Cubs (8-5) hit five home runs in their 16-1 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-6), Thursday at Principal Park.

Iowa scored in every inning they batted except for the fifth and eighth, tallying a season-high in both runs (16) and hits (15) in their win over Omaha.

Patrick Wisdom got it started for the I-Cubs with a two-run home run in the first inning. Each team scored a run in the second, before Iowa scored 13 unanswered. Jose Lobaton hit a grand slam in the third and Wisdom smashed his second home run of the game, a three-run shot in the fourth.

After allowing one run in the second inning on a solo home run, I-Cubs starter Kohl Stewart kept the Storm Chasers off the board through his last four innings of work.

Iowa added a run in the sixth and five in the seventh, growing their lead to 15 runs. Relievers Robert Stock, Kyle Ryan and Jake Jewell closed Omaha out with three perfect innings to earn the 16-1 victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Patrick Wisdom, Jose Lobaton, Rafael Ortega and Taylor Gushue Taylor Gushue combined to hit five home runs for the I-Cubs. Two of the five home runs were hit by Wisdom, his first two hits of the season.

- Kohl Stewart registered a quality start for his first win of the year. The righty went six innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits. Stewart walked one and struck out five of the 23 batters he faced.

- Iowa's bullpen was dominant yet again, tossing three perfect innings while striking out two.

Iowa and Omaha meet for game three of the series tomorrow, Thursday, May 20, with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

