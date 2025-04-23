Biggest Match Ever!?: Vancouver Host Messi's Miami in Leg 1 of the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal
April 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
The biggest match in club history?
Jillian Sakovits is joined by Andrew Wiebe and Bradley Wright-Phillips to preview Leg 1 of the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal between Vancouver Whitecaps and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.
Can the Whitecaps pull off a historic result at home? Will Messi lead Miami to their first continental final? The crew breaks down what's at stake in this massive showdown.
