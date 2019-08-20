BG Game Notes

Bowling Green begins its second-to-last road series on Wednesday: a three-game series with the Lake County Captains in Eastlake, OH.

About Last Night... The Bowling Green Hot Rods held on late, surviving a ninth-inning rally by the Fort Wayne TinCaps to earn a 4-3 victory on the arm of Zack Trageton on Monday night. While the Hot Rods scored four runs on eight hits over the first two innings, it was Trageton who's star was brightest. The righty sat down the first 12 batters he faced in order before allowing a hit to begin the fifth inning. Trageton went on to hold the TinCaps to two hits and three walks over his seven shutout innings of work, striking out six hitters en route to a win. Nick Sprengel's streak of nine-straight outings without allowing an earned run came to an end in the eighth thanks to a home run off the bat of Michael Curry to make it a 4-1 game. Joel Peguero came out of the bullpen in the ninth and gave up a double to Jawuan Harris with two outs to score a run, but Ethan Skender tried to score on the play and was thrown out on a relay from left field to end the game, with the Hot Rods narrowly escaping with a 4-3 victory in the third game of the series.

Playoff Race... Bowling Green's win on Monday night helped them extend their lead in the race for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Division. While BG maintains a one-game lead over the Great Lakes Loons, the Loons defeated the South Bend Cubs to help BG extend their lead over SB to two games. Lansing beat the Dayton Dragons for the second-straight night to stay three-games behind BG for the top spot, and are now one game behind the Cubs and the Wild Card.

(Almost) All Wins with Alvarez... Roberto Alvarez began the 2019 season as a 19-year old playing with his first full-season affiliate, and at times it showed. Since August 2nd, not only has Roberto lowered his catcher's ERA below 4.00 (it's 3.79 after Monday's game) but the Hot Rods have won eight of Robbie's last nine starts behind the plate.

Aranda horn... Jonathan Aranda has led the charge for the BG offense and extended his hitting streak to 11 games, a new season-high for the infielder. It's Aranda's third hit streak of seven or more games this year and is the four-longest for a Hot Rods batter in 2019. He's tied with Tony Pena (11 games in May) for the third-longest streak this year and behind Wander Franco (12 games in April) and Osmy Gregorio (13 games in June-July). Since August 8, Aranda is 14-for-40 with two triples and two doubles, posting a .350 batting average with a .409 OBP. He's struck out just six times while collecting four walks over that stretch. The Hot Rods are 8-4 over that time.

Ford Recalled... Ford Proctor's 29-game on-base streak came to an end on Monday night after an 0-for-5 day at the plate. Proctor's streak was tied for the third-longest in Hot Rods history as well as tied for the third-longest in the MWL this season. Proctor was 37-113, good for a .327 batting average while boasting a .437 OBP that included 20 walks with 20 runs scored, 10 RBIs, two homers, a triple, and eight doubles dating back to July 14th. The next longest active streaks are Jonathan Aranda's 11 game streak (which is also a hit streak) and Chris Betts who's been on base in nine straight.

Yesterday's Notes... Trageton set a new career-high in innings pitched with seven... That tally also ties the BG team-high for the 20th time this season... Trageton tied a career-high with three walks... Aranda has an 11-game hit streak... Cardenas has a six-game hit streak... Ostberg had his 6th multi-hit game of year... He also collected his 26th multi-hit effort of the year... Gregorio has 20 multi-hit games in 2019... 14 of them are two-hit games... BG is 8-7 against the TinCaps this season... They're 21-21 in one-run games... The Hot Rods are 51-22 when scoring first this season... The team is 10-8 in August...

