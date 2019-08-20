Dragons Host Dayton Area Police Night at Fifth Third Field on August 22

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons are pleased to welcome the Dayton Area Police to Fifth Third Field on Thursday, August 22, when the Dragons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:00 p.m. The night at the ballpark will also raise money for a Bootleggers, Bandits, and Badges exhibit that tells the story of Prohibition Era Dayton.

Fans are invited to get to the ballpark early and check out a large, interactive display on the plaza. The Dayton Police Department (DPD) will have tables set up for fans to see SWAT gear as well as a Bat Car, bomb squad items, motorcycles and bicycles all used by the DPD. McGruff the Crime Dog will also be on the plaza to interact with fans and take photos.

Once fans are in the park, the DPD will be a part of the pregame festivities. Retired Lt. Colonel Virgil F. McDaniel will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. McDaniel was the Dayton Assistant Police Chief from 1990 to 1994 and served on the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police executive board for over 30 years. Following the ceremonial first pitch, the Dayton Police Department's Color Guard will present to colors for the performing of the national anthem.

The Department is raising money through the Dayton Police History Foundation for the Bootleggers, Bandits and Badges exhibit that will open on October 28 at Carillon Park. The exhibit will primarily feature tools of the trade from the early 20th century used by both police and gangsters. This includes a paddy wagon, a 1921 colt machine gun, also known as a "Tommy Gun", and items from when "Public Enemy #1" John Dillinger was arrested in Dayton.

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the Midwest League affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play a 70-game home schedule at beautiful Fifth Third Field in downtown Dayton, easily accessible from Interstate 75. Individuals and groups seeking information about Dayton Dragons group tickets, lawn tickets, the season ticket wait list, sponsorship opportunities or booking a Dragons speaker are encouraged to contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or on the web at daytondragons.com.

