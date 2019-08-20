Catcher Danner Returns to Lugnuts

LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts have received catcher Hagen Danner from Short-Season A Vancouver and placed pitcher Juan Nuñez on the 7-day Injured List.

The Lugnuts (30-26, 62-63) go for a ninth win in their last 11 games in the finale of a four-game series with the Dayton Dragons, with a first pitch today at 12:05 p.m. on a $2 Taco Tuesday and Summer Fun Day! For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

