Community Field to Host 20th Annual Oktoberfest

BURLINGTON, IA - Community Field, home of the Burlington Bees, will again host the 20th Annual Burlington Noon Lions Club Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 4 PM to 10 PM.

Tickets for Oktoberfest are available for purchase from financial institutions throughout Burlington and directly from Burlington Noon Lions Club members. Ticket prices are set at $8 in advance, $10 at the door and free admission to ages 11 and under.

The event features traditional German food and beverages in addition to musical entertainment provided by Richie Yurkovich & Polkarioty, Lyle Beaver Quartet and Herbie's Little German Band.

Event organizers encourage attendees to not miss the Stein Hoist Contest and best-dressed competitions for authentically attired male and female attendees.

