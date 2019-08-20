LumberKings Take Series with 6-5 Win

GENEVA, IL - The Clinton LumberKings came from behind to take a four-game series with the Kane County Cougars behind a 6-5 win on Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Jake Walters earned the win for Clinton (34-23, 67-59) who held on to beat the Cougars (36-21, 70-56) to move to two games back and now own the tie breaker.

Four errors by Kane County was one of the decisive factors in a sea-saw affair. In the top of the first, Christopher Torres reached on the first error of the night and eventually scored on a bases loaded walk by Kameron Misner. Two batters later Evan Edwards singled through the left side of the infield for a quick 2-0 LumberKings lead.

In the bottom of the first, the Cougars tied the game with a Zack Shannon two-run double to center field - the first of two leads surrendered by Walters (5-4).

Clinton then retook the lead in the second on a Bubba Hollins sacrifice fly to center field but had the lead disappear again in the bottom of the inning with another two-run Cougars hit - a Kristian Robinson two run homer.

Walters allowed no more following the second inning and earned his fifth win of the year when the LumberKings came from behind to take the lead for good in the fourth. He worked six innings allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits and walking none with striking out six.

Peyton Burdick, who had missed the previous four games, had the big hit of the night with a two-run single up the middle that turned Clinton's one run deficit into a one run lead, 5-4.

The run was enough to hang Adrian Del Moral (2-3) with the loss. He turned in 3.1 innings of work allowing five runs, three earned, on seven hits while walking one and striking out two.

The score remained unchanged until the top of the eighth when Clinton added an insurance run in one of the more unorthodox manners. With Peyton Burdick at second base following a Kameron Misner single, Cougars pitcher Brayan Menendez tossed the ball into the dugout voluntarily without time being called out. The umpires called it a live ball and two base throwing error - scoring Burdick from second.

In the bottom of the ninth Manuel Rodriguez preserved the lead to earn his second save of the year. He allowed a two out home run to Joey Rose that pulled Kane County to within one. On the very next pitch, Rodriguez retired KeShawn Lynch on a deep flyout to center field that was one foot short of the wall.

The win shrinks the LumberKings magic number to clinch a playoff spot six and moves them to within two games first place in the Western Division.

