Dragons Notes for Tuesday

August 20, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Tuesday, August 20, 2019 l Game # 57 (127)

Cooley Law School Stadium l Lansing, Mich. l 12:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (23-33, 51-75) at Lansing Lugnuts (30-26, 62-63)

RH Lyon Richardson (2-9, 4.54) vs. RH Troy Watson (6-4, 3.32)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the last game of a four-game series.

Last Game: Monday: Lansing 4, Dayton 3. For the second straight day, the Dragons built an early three-run lead, only to see Lansing battle back to win. The Dragons scored three runs in the top of the third before Lansing tied the game in the bottom of the same inning. Lansing scored in the sixth to break the tie. All four runs by the Lugnuts were unearned. Michael Siani led the Dayton seven-hit attack, going 2 for 4 (RBI, run).

Team Notes

The Dragons are 2-4 on the current seven-game road trip, posting a 2.21 ERA with an opponent batting average of .193, but they have allowed 11 unearned runs. In two of the six games, Dragons pitchers have not allowed a run over the first nine innings. The Dragons are batting .225 on the trip while scoring 21 runs (3.5 runs per game).

The Dragons are 9 for 23 (.391) with men in scoring position in the current series at Lansing. They went 6 for 48 (.125) in those situations in the last two series combined (vs. Lansing; at Bowling Green). This is the first time they have had nine hits with men in scoring position in any series since July 17-19 at Quad Cities, when they went 11 for 34 (.324).

The Dragons are 3-10 over their last 13 games. Over those 13 games, the Dragons are batting .224, averaging 3.31 runs per game, with a team ERA of 3.47 while allowing 17 unearned runs.

Individual Notes

Morgan Lofstrom over his last 10 games is batting .324 with one home run and eight runs batted in.

Miguel Hernandez is 6 for 18 (.33) with a double and triple on the current road trip (6 games).

Michael Siani in the current series is 6 for 13 (.462) with a home run and double.

Juan Martinez has a five-game hitting streak, going 6 for 20 (.300) with two home runs.

Matt Pidich over his last 26 games: 1.39 ERA, 45.1 IP, 29 H, 15 R, 7 ER, 14 BB, 50 SO.

Eddy Demurias over his last three games: 0.00 ERA, 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 21 (7:00 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Efraín Contreras (5-5, 3.84) at Dayton LH Connor Curlis (4-5, 2.53)

Thursday, August 22 (7:00 p.m.): Fort Wayne LH Cullen Dana (2-2, 6.26) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (6-3, 4.23)

Friday, August 23 (7:00 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Adrian Martinez (5-4, 3.63) at Dayton TBA

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.