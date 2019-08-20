LumberKings Return Home for Seven-Game Stand

CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings return home to NelsonCorp Field for a seven-game homestand from August 21st through the 27th to meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). Come down to the ballpark for a giveaway on Wednesday, August 21st, postgame fireworks show on Friday, August 23rd, and a postgame concert on Saturday, August 24th.

Wednesday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels | Tickets >>

The homestand opens on Wednesday night with the first game of a three-game series. Arrive early for the final baseball card strip giveaway of the season courtesy of Mediacom and Clinton National Bank.

All night long, fans 21 years and older, can take part in "Retro Beer Night." Visit the first base beer stand for $2 select beers - sold all game long.

See Clinton County Republicans for a special offer on tickets.

Thursday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5:00 p.m. | vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels | Tickets >>

"Thirsty Thursday" marks the second game of the LumberKings series with the Kernels. All game long fans can enjoy $2 select beers sold throughout the ballpark! The LumberKings will be taking the field for the final time of the year in their throwback Clinton Pilots jerseys and hats.

Friday, August 23 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels | Tickets >>

The Clinton LumberKings meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels for the final time in the 2019 regular season with the final game of their three-game series.

The series ends with a bang! During the game, enter our raffle for a chance to win a pair of Allegiant Air Flight vouchers! Then, after the game, stay for the final postgame fireworks spectacular of the season.

Saturday, August 24 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers | Tickets >>

One of the most important series of the season opens on Saturday night with the first game of a four-game series with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Clinton opens their final series of the year with Wisconsin as the leader of the Wild Card with the Timber Rattlers right behind them.

During the game, enter our raffle for a chance to win a Bud Light mini fridge. After the game, stay for a postgame concert in the Dr. Pepper Picnic Garden by Moonshine Run!

See Sauk Valley Media for a special offer on tickets to this series opening tilt as part of Sauk Valley Media Night.

Sunday, August 25 at 2:00 p.m. | Gates open 12:30 p.m. | vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers | Tickets >>

Come down to the ballpark and drink in the summer sun with the only day game of the homestand! See participating businesses in Carroll County as part of Carroll County Day at the ballpark.

Sunday home games fans can see the LumberKings rebrand to the Clinton Elotes. The LumberKings will wear special Elotes jerseys and hats that are available for purchase at the LumberYard team store at NelsonCorp Field.

In addition, all Sundays are "Family Funday Sundays." Bring the whole family and take part in free face painting, balloon artists, and postgame kids run the bases courtesy of the Children's Discovery Center.

Monday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers | Tickets >>

Extend your weekend with a Monday night match-up with Wisconsin. Visit the United Way of Clinton County or Whittier Elementary PTA Night for special offer on tickets as part of United Way and Whittier Elementary PTA Night!

Tuesday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers | Tickets >>

The homestand comes to an end with "Two Dollar Tuesday!" All game long enjoy $2 general admission tickets, $2 box seat upgrades, $2 select beers, $2 soft drinks, $2 hot dogs, and $2 ice cream.

See Clinton Community College for a special offer on tickets as part of our "Back to School Bash."

