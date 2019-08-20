Cougars Lose by a Foot

Geneva, Illinois - In the finale of a seven-game homestand the Kane County Cougars (71-55, 36-21) lost 6-5 to the Clinton LumberKings (67-59, 34-23). The Cougars saw their lead in the division slip to two games over the LumberKings with a 2-5 homestand.

The LumberKings grabbed two first inning runs on a bases loaded walk then an RBI single by Evan Edwards. The Cougars evened the score in the bottom of the first on Zack Shannon's two-run double. Clinton jumped ahead, 3-2, in the top of the second when Bubba Hollins hit a sacrifice fly. Kristian Robinson unloaded for a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the second.

In the fourth, Peyton Burdick laced a two-run single up the middle for the LumberKings to put them ahead for good. Clinton pushed another run across in the eighth when Cougar pitcher Bryan Menendez was not granted 'time' and tossed the ball into the dugout.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Joey Rose crushed a solo homer to make it a one-run game. On the next pitch, Keshawn Lynch flied out to the warning track to end the game.

The Cougars embark on a ten-game road trip, beginning Wednesday night in Beloit with the first game of a three-game set at 6:30. Follow the action live on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

