Dragons Homestand Preview for August 21-23

August 21 - August 23, 2019

Fifth Third Field

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Wednesday, August 21 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 22 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 23 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons app for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Wednesday: Connor Curlis (LHP)

Thursday: Eduardo Salazar (RHP)

Friday: TBA

For Your Entertainment

Wednesday, August 21

Celebrate Dayton-The Dragons are proud to host a naturalization ceremony for 20 new citizens who will take their oath of allegiance on the field. In addition, the crowd will join in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with the newly naturalized citizens.

Life Connection of Ohio will be at the ballpark raffling off a signed Dragons bat and with information on becoming an organ donor.

The Ohio Lottery has two events at the park Wednesday: Before the game, there will be a tent on the plaza. During the game, one lucky fan will participate in an on-field Wheel of Fortune type skit with a chance to win more special prizes!

Winning Wednesday is back at Fifth Third Field! The first thousand fans 18 and older to enter the ballpark will receive Ohio lottery scratch-off tickets.

The Roosters Road Show is back with wing samples on the main plaza for fans to try on their way into the ballpark.

The Retirement Village People return to Fifth Third Field to entertain the crowd during inning breaks.

Limelight Quartet will perform the national anthem and VFW Ohio District 3 will serve as the Honor Guard.

Thursday, August 22

The Dragons are proud to honor Dayton Power and Light as the final Community All-Star of 2019. The organization will be honored with a presentation during an inning break and a video showing their efforts. Click here for more information on DP&L's efforts on helping the greater Dayton community in the aftermath of the Memorial Day tornadoes.

BirdZerk, "America's Ballpark Prankster", will be at Fifth Third Field to entertain fans and create hijinks for the players and umpires, presented by Wendy's Friends and Family!

The Dragons are pleased to host Dayton Area Police Night at Fifth Third field. In addition to a large plaza display with different types of interactive police gear, the Dayton Police History Foundation is raising money for a new exhibit, Bootleggers, Bandits, and Badges that will kick off in late October.

Life Connection of Ohio will be at the ballpark raffling off a signed Dragons bat and with information on becoming an organ donor.

United Rehabilitation Services will have an informational booth on the main plaza for fans to check out on their way into the stadium.

Great Clips will have a table on the main plaza for fans to check out on their way into the park.

William Cunningham will perform the national anthem and the Dayton Police Department will serve as the Honor Guard.

Friday, August 23

Friday marks another Wendy's Friends and Family Night at the ballpark! The Wendy's Friends and Family tickets come with a Wendy's 4 for $4 meal voucher and a Dragons hat. After the game, all children have the chance to run the bases.

The ZOOperstars are back at Fifth Third Field to entertain fans with laugh-out-loud skits during the inning breaks, presented by Wendy's Friends and Family! Maybe Reds legend Ken Giraffey, Jr., will make an appearance...

Superheroes, including Spiderman and Captain America, will be on the plaza to greet fans before the game!

Wendy's will have a table on the main plaza before the game handing out samples of lemonade.

The Northmont High School Marching Band will perform on the plaza to entertain fans entering the stadium.

Members of the Frisch's Dayton Dragons Kids Club can walk around the warning track in a pre-game parade. Click here to learn how you can become a member!

The New Carlisle Community Chorus will sing the national anthem.

Dragons On The Field

For the week of August 5 to August 11, Dragons left-handed pitcher Connor Curlis was named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week. Curlis made two starts, holding a 1-1 record but not allowing an earned run, just two unearned. Over 11.2 innings pitched, he struck out 14 batters while surrendering seven hits and not walking a batter. During his start on August 5 in game two of a doubleheader against Lake County, Curlis pitched six shutout innings in the seven-inning game, allowing just two hits and totaling 10 strikeouts, matching the Dragons 2019 high for one game by a pitcher. After two more starts without allowing an earned run, Curlis has given up one or zero earned runs in 10 of his first 15 appearances with the Dragons.

The Dragons have six players on Baseball America's Top 30 Reds Prospects list according to the mid-season update. This group is led by the Reds fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 draft, Michael Siani. The outfielder is the seventh-rated prospect in the organization after being selected out of high school in Philadelphia. Outfielder Mariel Bautista (#16 prospect) remains in the 16-slot from the preseason rankings. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include infielders Juan Martinez (#22) and Bren Spillane (#30), the latter was the 2018 Big 10 Player of the Year at Illinois before being chosen in the third round. Right-handers Lyon Richardson (#17) and James Marinan (#19) are both expected to make significant impacts on the mound this season for the Dragons.

Former Dragons player and hitting coach Luis Bolivar returns for his third year as manager. Former major leaguer Kevin Mahar returns for his third season as bench coach while former major league pitcher Seth Etherton is back for his second year as pitching coach. Mike Devereaux, a 12-year MLB veteran, joins Bolivar's staff as hitting coach after spending last season in that role with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Reds at that time.

