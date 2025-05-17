BANGER Gives @newyorkcityfc the Derby Lead!!
May 17, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC YouTube Video
#goals #newyork
Check out the New York City FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2025
- Sounders FC Takes on Rival Portland Timbers Saturday Night at Providence Park - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Faces Road Test against Archrivals LA Galaxy on Sunday Night Soccer - Los Angeles FC
- Earthquakes Face New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium Today at 4:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Sign T2 Player Gage Guerra to Short-Term Loan Agreement Ahead of Tonight's Match against Seattle Sounders FC - Portland Timbers
- Preview: Hell Is Real Ignites Rivalry Week as FC Cincinnati Take on Columbus Crew - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 05/17
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Hudson River Derby
- New York City FC Girls Teams Accepted into Girls Academy ASPIRE League for 2025-26 Season
- Keys to the Match: Derby Day
- D.C. United, New York City FC Battle to Scoreless Draw