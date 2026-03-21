"Aaron Molloy No Stranger to the Brilliant Finish!!!"

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







Video courtesy of US Soccer

Molloy with a brilliant strike for Lexington to double the lead in Lexington's first U.S. Open Cup match of the season!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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