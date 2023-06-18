6.18.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (29-37) at Iowa Cubs (38-28)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 2:08 PM ET

GAME #67 / ROAD #36: Indianapolis Indians (29-37) at Iowa Cubs (38-28)

PROBABLES: RHP Quinn Priester (7-3, 4.29) vs. RHP Nick Niedert (3-3, 5.40)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Miguel Andújar extended his career high and International League-leading hitting streak to 19 straight games as the Indianapolis Indians dropped Saturday night's contest to the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park, 6-3. Indianapolis took an early lead in the top of the second inning courtesy of a Cal Mitchell line drive to left field. Yonathan Perlaza opened scoring for Iowa in the second inning with a two-out, two-run double to right field after a pair of walks set up a runner in scoring position. A leadoff double off the bat of Matt Mervis and a single from Edwin Rios put runners on the corners for David Bote, who sent a long ball over the center field wall to extend Iowa's lead to 5-1 in the third. Following a walk issued to Chris Owings and a single from Alika Williams, Nick Gonzales hit a sacrifice fly to send Owings home for the Indians' second run in the top of the fifth. After Iowa tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth on a Dom Nuñez double, Andújar connected for his second hit of the night - a double - to score Gonzales after he was walked to open the eighth inning.

MIGGY KEEPS STREAKING: Miguel Andújar extended his career-high hitting streak to 19 consecutive games with a 2-for-4 performance at Iowa last night. The 19-gamer is the longest active streak in the International League this season and is tied for the second-longest this season, tied with Rochester's Derek Hill and trailing Lehigh Valley's Jake Cave (21). On Thursday, his hitting streak surpassed Nyjer Morgan's 17-gamer from June 17-July 17, 2008 as the longest by an Indianapolis Indians batter since Rajai Davis' Victory Field era high 21-game hitting streak in 2007. Andújar's previous career high came in 2017 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when he hit safely in 17 consecutive games. Since his streak began on May 24, he is hitting .442 (34-for-77) with 19 runs scored, eight doubles, one triple, five home runs, 18 RBI and nine walks to just 13 strikeouts. In that time, he leads all International League batters in OPS (1.266) while also ranking among leaders in total bases (T-1st, 59), average (2nd), on-base percentage (2nd, .500), slugging percentage (2nd, .766), hits (2nd), doubles (T-5th), extra-base hits (T-6th, 14) and runs (T-8th).

HENRY HITS: After having his eight-game on-base streak since joining Indianapolis snapped yesterday with an 0-for-4 showing, Henry Davis went 1-for-3 with his third Triple-A double in three games last night. His double, a line drive over the shortstop's outstretched glove, was hit 106.6 MPH off the bat for his fourth-hardest hit ball in 10 Triple-A games. In that time, he is 10-for-35 with five extra-base hits, three RBI and eight walks to 11 strikeouts. Davis was selected as the first-overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Louisville and is the fourth No. 1 overall draft pick to play with the Indianapolis Indians in franchise history. The 23-year-old appeared in 41 games with Double-A Altoona to begin the season, hitting .284 (42-for-148) with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, .433 on-base percentage and .980 OPS.

GONZO VS. IOWA: Despite going hitless in three at-bats last night, Nick Gonzales drew a walk, scored a run and drove in one with a sacrifice fly to add to his impressive numbers against the I-Cubs. In nine games this season, Gonzales is hitting .303 (10-for-33) with five extra-base hits, six RBI, seven walks and a .970 OPS.

TRAVIS BACK IN TRIPLE-A: After being promoted from Double-A Altoona yesterday, Travis MacGregor made his first Triple-A appearance of the season last night and allowed one run in 1.0 inning. The right-hander was a gem in the Curve bullpen to begin the season, going 4-0 with a 1.83 ERA (7er/34.1ip) and 45 strikeouts in 16 outings (one start) while allowing earned runs in just three appearances. He logged a seven-game (12.1ip) scoreless streak from May 7-27 and surrendered runs in just one of his final 10 outings before being promoted to Indy. His final three Double-A appearances each featured a season-high five strikeouts.

TODAY: The Indians will look to win their second game of the six-game series with the Iowa Cubs today at 2:08 PM ET after dropping their fourth consecutive game last night. The Indians and I-Cubs first met this season for a six-game set at Victory Field from May 16-21, with each team winning three games apiece. In a rematch of the series opener, RHP Quinn Priester (7-3, 4.29) will look to continue his dominance over Iowa and RHP Nick Niedert (3-3, 5.40) will take the hill for the I-Cubs.

QUINNING AGAINST THE I-CUBS: Quinn Priester earned his career-high sixth consecutive win after allowing only one earned run in 6.2 innings to open the road trip on Tuesday night. It was his fifth quality start of the season - out of the Indians' 12 total - and second in three starts against Iowa this season. He improved to 3-0 with a 0.96 ERA (2er/18.2ip) against Iowa this season. On May 16 vs. Iowa, he recorded a season-high nine strikeouts in 7.0 one-run innings. His seven wins this season leads the International League. Since May 4, he is 6-0 with a 2.70 ERA (13er/43.1ip), 37 strikeouts, 1.34 WHIP and .238 average against. Priester is currently ranked as Pittsburgh's No. 4 prospect and No. 62 in all of Minor League Baseball by MLB Pipeline.

DAD'S DAY: Today, the Indians will look to win their third consecutive win on Father's Day and improve to 17-9 since 1996 on the holiday. The Indians have recorded at least one win on Father's Day in each of the last six seasons, with their only loss on the holiday dating back to 2016 coming in a Dad's Day doubleheader split vs. Pawtucket on June 16, 2019. Fifteen Father's Day contests have come on the road for the Indians, and in those games they are 9-6.

THIS DATE IN 1963: On Father's Day in Denver, the Indians split a doubleheader, winning Game 1 by an 11-3 score before losing the nightcap, 22-5. Joe Gaines led the offense with three hits in the opener, which included an eight-run eighth for Indy. Gaines' hot hitting continued in Game 2 with a four-hit performance despite the lopsided outcome.

