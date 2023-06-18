Eaton Homers Twice and Chasers Beat Clippers to Win 10th Straight

PAPILLION, NEB. - Nate Eaton homered twice to give Omaha an early lead and the Omaha Storm Chasers led the entire game, beating the Columbus Clippers 13-4, the fifth win this week and 10th consecutive victory for the team.

All nine players in the starting lineup reached base at least twice and scored at least one run, while eight had hits and eight drove in runs.

Beginning his third stint with the Storm Chasers this season, Eaton led off for Omaha on Saturday and hit the very first pitch of the bottom of the first inning over both bullpens in center field for a quick 1-0 lead.

Eaton stretched the lead to 2-0 in the third inning, again leading off the frame with a home run, the third two-homer game of his career. That homer sparked a rally, as the Chasers added three more runs in the inning, on a bases-loaded walk to Clay Dungan, an RBI single from Adeiny Hechavarria and another bases-loaded walk to Angelo Castellano.

Brewer Hicklen kept things going in the fourth with a one-out double, then Dungan brought home his second run of the night with a sacrifice fly to center field. Hechavarria successfully challenged a 3-1 pitch to draw a walk and start a two-out rally where six straight reached base.

Continuing after Hechavarria in the fourth, Castellano walked again and Tucker Bradley doubled in two. Eaton singled for his third hit of the game, John Rave drew Omaha's third bases-loaded walk of the night, then Matt Beaty singled in two, his second hit of the day and fourth time on base in as many plate appearances, to cap a 7-run inning for a 12-0 lead.

The Chasers added another run in the fifth, as Bradley singled in Dungan, Omaha's 13th and final run of the night.

Starter Drew Parrish (4-2) cruised through four innings with relative ease, holding Columbus to one hit in that span. A Clippers home run to open the fifth ended the shutout, then four straight baserunners, beginning with a solo homer, ended Parrish's day in the sixth, but still kept him in line for his third win in his last four starts.

After 5.1 innings from Parrish, Jonah Dipoto inherited the bases loaded and allowed one of those runners to score, but otherwise worked out of trouble in the sixth and got the last two outs.

Andrés Núñez made his first appearance of the week and fired a scoreless seventh, then Daniel Mengden pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, also his first outing against Columbus.

Marcelo Martinez allowed a run on three hits and a wild pitch in the ninth, but struck out a pair to finish off Omaha's 10th win of the season.

The 10-game winning streak ties the Storm Chasers-era (2011-present) record for consecutive wins, last set from June 5 to June 16, 2012. A win Sunday would tie the Omaha franchise (1969-present) record of 11 games in a row with a win, set from May 1 to May 16, 1993.

Omaha will try to sweep Columbus as well on Sunday, with a 2:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Werner Park.

