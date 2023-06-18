Nootbaar Clubs Two Homers, Drives in Four in Redbirds Win
June 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon with a 10-4 victory at 121 Financial Ballpark to split the six-game series.
In his second game of an MLB Rehab Assignment, right fielder Lars Nootbaar put on a show for the Jacksonville crowd. The left-handed hitter clubbed a pair of home runs, drove in four RBI and smacked a double in a 4-for-5 effort with three runs scored. Left fielder Juan Yepez also hit a home run and drove in three runs. In the Memphis win.
In total, the Redbirds recorded 17 hits, eight extra-base hits and six batters recorded multi-hit efforts. Second baseman Masyn Winn posted a 4-for-6 effort with a double and two runs scored.
In a bullpen day on the mound, Andrew Suarez (4-1) posted 3.0 innings of one-run ball in relief, allowed two hits, walked one and struck out two to earn the win. Starting pitcher James Naile lasted 3.0 innings and allowed one run on three hits and struck out two.
The Redbirds (37-32) return to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, June 28 to begin a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Nashville Sounds.
