Jacksonville Splits Series with Memphis

Jacksonville, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't overcome an early deficit as they split their series with the Memphis Redbirds in a 10-4 loss, Sunday afternoon in front of 5,629 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark .

Memphis (37-32) struck first in the opening frame. With one out, Masyn Winn singled and Lars Nootbaar (2) followed with a two-run home run off Jacksonville (30-38) starter Collin Lowe (0-1) to plate the first pair of runs of the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp then quickly responded. Xavier Edwards (2) blasted a home run off Redbird's starter James Naile (1-0) to put Jacksonville on the board.

Memphis added to their lead in the top of the third. Back-to-back doubles from Winn and Nootbaar made it 3-1. Juan Yepez (4) blasted a two-run homer, extending the Memphis lead to 5-1.

Matt Koperniak led off the fourth frame with a walk. Winn and Nootbaar strung together consecutive singles to load the bases. Yepez grounded out but Koperniak scored, to make it a five-run game.

In the fifth frame, Kramer Robertson clubbed a one-out single and swiped second. One batter later, Errol Robinson doubled to right field, plating Robertson, giving Memphis a 7-1 lead..

Nootbaar smashed his second long ball of the game as Memphis built their lead to 8-1.

Jacksonville got one run back in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Edwards walked and Hinojosa singled. With runners on first and second, Dane Myers knocked a base hit, scoring Edwards to cut the deficit to 8-2.

The Redbirds continued to smack around Jumbo Shrimp pitching, adding two more runs in the ninth. With one out, Tres Barrera doubled and Juniel Querecuto walked. Robertson clubbed a two-run double, bringing Memphis' lead to 10-2.

Jacksonville tried to fight back in the ninth, but the deficit was too much to overcome. Myers and Peyton Burdick started with back-to-back doubles. With runners on second and third, Jordan Groshans smacked a single, scoring Myers to make the score 10-3. Burdick went to third and scored three batters later on a Charles Leblanc two-out double, cutting it to a six-run game but the Jumbo Shrimp couldn't keep the rally going.

Jacksonville heads to Gwinnett to play a six-game series against the Stripers Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.

