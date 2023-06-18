Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 18 vs. Scranton/WB

June 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (31-36) vs. Rochester Red Wings (31-35)

Sunday, June 18, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Mitch Spence (4-3, 5.21) vs. LHP Anthony Banda (0-0, 8.83)

OH, THAT WAS FUN: After LF BLAKE RUTHERFORD tied the ballgame in the 9th inning with a two-run home run, the Wings' comeback fell short as Rochester dropped game five against Scranton/WB in an extra-inning affair, 8-7...the Wings logged 10 hits in the loss, with only 3B JAKE ALU logging more than one hit thanks to his four-hit performance...after DH FRANMIL REYES added his second homer with Rochester in the third inning, the Red Wings have now homered in six-straight games, which sets a new season-long streak...Rochester's bullpen relieved RHP JOAN ADON and tossed the final five innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out seven...LHP ANTHONY BANDA gets the ball in the series finale and looks to pick up his first win of the 2023 campaign.

THE ROCHESTER FAITHFUL: The Red Wings saw their biggest crowd of the season last night, with 10,811 fans entering the turnstiles of Innovative Field, outdoing the 9,218 figure the team posted on 5/29...this marked the largest single-game attendance figure since 8/22/19 (11,557)...

Through 30 home games in 2023, Rochester has announced eight crowds above the 8,000 mark...since Innovative Field opened in 1997, no season has seen more than six crowds over 8,000 through the first 30 home games.

BLOOP, BLOOP, BLAST...TIE BALLGAME: Seven of the last eight losses for the Red Wings have seen deficits of three or fewer runs...this season, the Wings hold a 9-10 record in one-run games and dropped their 17th loss of the season when leading an opponent following last night's loss...Rochester has a 17-18 record this season in games decided by three runs or fewer.

AUBREY GRAHAM'S NUMBER: After getting long ball contributions from FRANMIL REYES and BLAKE RUTHERFORD, the Red Wings have homered in six-straight games, which sets a new season-long streak, during which they've hit 10 home runs...

The streak is highlighted by a four-home run effort against Scranton/WB in the series opener on 6/13, which accounted for the second-highest single-game total (5 on 4/5 at SYR).

Rutherford's game-tying 9th-inning home run was the 6th 9th-inning homer from Rochester batters this season...the 2022 squad finished the season with nine 9th-inning home runs.

WAKE AND JAKE: 3B JAKE ALU extended his hitting streak to seven games in last night's loss, going 4-for-5 with a triple and an RBI...the three-bagger was the seventh of his career and first since 9/18/22 vs. LHV...the performance also marked his first four-hit performance since that date against LHV...the lefty is hitting .386 (22-for-57) with five doubles, a triple, homer and a team-leading 14 RBI through 14 games in June...

The New Jersey native carries a .321 (18-for-56) batting average against left-handed pitching this season.

RELEASE THE FRANIMAL: DH FRANMIL REYES launched his second home run as a Wing and third of the season last night, a 413-foot, two-run shot that was his first at Innovative Field...the Dominican Republic native finished 1-for-5 in the loss...

Both of Reyes' homers have come against left-handed pitching and have traveled a combined 854 feet.

The 37° launch angle is the second-highest angle on a Wings home run this season, behind three homers at a 39° angle.

BROOKS? IS THAT YOU?: After he was transferred from Double-A Harrisburg yesterday, LF BLAKE RUTHERFORD launched a game-tying, two-run home run in the ninth inning of the loss...the California native went 1-for-4 in the contest, becoming the first Red Wing to homer in their team debut since Israel Pineda on 9/1/22 vs. TOL.

SINCE WAY BACK: Despite the loss, the Wings racked up seven runs on 10 hits last night...since 5/11, Rochester's offense has scored the third-most runs in the International League (207), hit the third-most doubles (74) while stealing the fifth-most bases (42)...

From the beginning of the season through 5/11, the Wings ranked last in runs (138), stolen bases (23) while logging the fourth-fewest doubles (57).

RICHIE BAGS: SS RICHIE MARTIN recorded a stolen base last night, notching his team-leading 17th bag of the season...Martin's 17 stolen bases ranked eighth in the International League, and he is one of four base stealers in the top 10 to be caught one or zero times.

International League Stories from June 18, 2023

