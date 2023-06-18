Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Edges Rochester 8-7 in Ten

June 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre beat Rochester 8-7 in ten innings. The team knocked another two homers in the victory off the bats of Carlos Narvaez and Estevan Florial.

The RailRiders took a one run lead in the second to start things off. Andres Chaparro led off with a walk and Narvaez moved him into scoring position. An RBI base hit from Brandon Lockridge sent in Chaparro.

In the bottom half, back-to-back doubles from Matt Adams and Luis Torrens tied it up.

Rochester took the advantage 4-1 in the third. Richie Martin singled to reached and Jake Alu tripled him home. A two-run blast from Franmil Reyes put them on top.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre posted a five-run fifth. Wilmer Difo drew a walk, Oswald Peraza reached on an error, and Elijah Dunham walked as well to load the bases. Chaparro delivered in a big spot with a bases clearing double. Narvaez followed it with a solo shot for a 6-4 SWB lead.

The Red Wings got within one thanks to an error that allowed Richie Martin to reach. After stealing a base, he raced home on Alu's base knock.

Estevan Florial smoked a 415-foot home run to dead center to take a run back in the next frame.

In the bottom of the ninth, Rochester tied things up with a two-run homer off the bat of Blake Rutherford. The call was originally ruled in play, but was later overturned by the umpire crew.

Tied at seven a piece, the contest moved into extras. With Jesus Bastidas entering as the pace of play runner, he moved to third on a wild pitch. Michael Hermosillo put a ball in play and the Red Wings committed an error on a play at the plate. Bastidas crossed for an 8-7 advantage and a victory.

Tanner Tully pitched six innings of work allowing four runs on eight hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out five. Colten Brewer tossed an inning of work letting up just one unearned run. Matt Bowman (W, 3-0) threw 1.1 innings allowing two runs in the ninth. Aaron McGarity (S, 2) slammed the door shut in the tenth.

Joan Adon got the start for Rochester allowing six runs, just one earned. He walked four and struck out six. Luis Reyes tossed two scoreless frames. Sean Doolittle let up a run in the eighth. Jose A. Ferrer pitched a clean inning. Tyler Danish (L, 0-1) gave up one unearned run in the tenth.

Righty Mitch Spence gets the start in a 1:05 PM contest.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.