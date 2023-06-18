Iowa Walks-Off for Fifth Straight Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (39-28) stormed back for their fifth straight win over the Indianapolis Indians (29-38) by a score of 12-11 in the series finale, Sunday at Principal Park.

Indianapolis didn't waste any time getting on the board, as Chris Owings hit the first pitch of the game over the centerfield wall for a solo home run. Iowa got a run back to tie the game on an RBI single from Matt Mervis.

Neither team scored in the second, but the scoring came back in a big way in the third. The Indians got a two-run double from Endy Rodriguez taking a 3-1 lead, but Iowa answered with four runs of their own.

Bryce Windham made it 3-2 with an RBI single followed by a three-run home run from Jared Young, giving the I-Cubs a 5-3 lead. Unfortunately for Iowa, their lead didn't last long, as Indianapolis scored four runs of their own in the top of the fourth.

They did so on two bases loaded walks and another two-run double from Rodriguez, moving their lead to 7-5. An RBI ground out from Mervis brought in a sixth run for Iowa, but the Indians padded on with another four-spot in the seventh.

An RBI double from Miguel Andújar and a three-run home run from Aaron Shackelford grew the Indianapolis lead to 11-6, but Iowa wasn't done. They stormed back with five runs in the eighth inning on three singles from Windham, Young and David Bote.

With the game tied 11-11, Bailey Horn worked around a hit and a walk to throw a scoreless ninth. In the bottom-half of the inning, Iowa loaded the bases and Yonathan Perlaza hit a sacrifice fly, bringing in the game winning run.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jared Young went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, a double, home run and five runs batted in. The 27-year-old is now hitting .320 in 46 games with Iowa this year.

With their win today, Iowa is now on their longest winning streak of the year, at five games. The win gave them 17 comeback and three walk-off victories so far this year.

Iowa gets the day off tomorrow and returns home for a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday. First pitch from Principal Park is scheduled for 6:38 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

