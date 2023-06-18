Stripers Swept in Nashville on Alvarez Walk-Off Homer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Eddy Alvarez blasted a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Nashville Sounds (37-31) a 3-0 win and a six-game sweep of the Gwinnett Stripers (29-40) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves left-hander Kolby Allard threw 4.0 scoreless, one-hit innings for Gwinnett.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett stranded 10 on base in the game, including three in the second inning, their best scoring chance against Robert Gasser. Luke Williams doubled, Hoy Park walked, and Joshua Fuentes singled, but Gasser struck out Forrest Wall looking. Stripers' pitchers kept the Sounds off the board until the bottom of the ninth, when Yacksel Rios (L, 1-2) gave up singles to Skye Bolt and Tyler Naquin before serving up Alvarez's winning homer (7) to right-center field.

Key Contributors: Williams had two of Gwinnett's five hits, going 2-for-4 with a double. Fuentes went 2-for-4 as well. Allard struck out three and walked one over his 4.0 scoreless frames. For Nashville, Alvarez went 3-for-3 with the homer and three RBIs, giving Clayton Andrews (W, 3-0) the win in relief.

Noteworthy: The Stripers were swept in a six-game series for just the third time in club history and the second time this season. Three of the games were last-at-bat wins for the Sounds, including two on walk-off homers. Gwinnett finishes the season series in Nashville at 3-9. Hendrik Clementina went 0-for-4, snapping his 10-game hitting streak.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 20): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry99.3.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday once again, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

