Stripers Swept in Nashville on Alvarez Walk-Off Homer
June 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Eddy Alvarez blasted a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Nashville Sounds (37-31) a 3-0 win and a six-game sweep of the Gwinnett Stripers (29-40) on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves left-hander Kolby Allard threw 4.0 scoreless, one-hit innings for Gwinnett.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett stranded 10 on base in the game, including three in the second inning, their best scoring chance against Robert Gasser. Luke Williams doubled, Hoy Park walked, and Joshua Fuentes singled, but Gasser struck out Forrest Wall looking. Stripers' pitchers kept the Sounds off the board until the bottom of the ninth, when Yacksel Rios (L, 1-2) gave up singles to Skye Bolt and Tyler Naquin before serving up Alvarez's winning homer (7) to right-center field.
Key Contributors: Williams had two of Gwinnett's five hits, going 2-for-4 with a double. Fuentes went 2-for-4 as well. Allard struck out three and walked one over his 4.0 scoreless frames. For Nashville, Alvarez went 3-for-3 with the homer and three RBIs, giving Clayton Andrews (W, 3-0) the win in relief.
Noteworthy: The Stripers were swept in a six-game series for just the third time in club history and the second time this season. Three of the games were last-at-bat wins for the Sounds, including two on walk-off homers. Gwinnett finishes the season series in Nashville at 3-9. Hendrik Clementina went 0-for-4, snapping his 10-game hitting streak.
Next Game (Tuesday, June 20): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry99.3.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday once again, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 18, 2023
- Jacksonville Splits Series with Memphis - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Walks-Off for Fifth Straight Win - Iowa Cubs
- Eddy Alvarez's Walk-Off Homer Completes Six Game Sweep of Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Rodríguez Records Four RBI in Series Finale Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Nootbaar Clubs Two Homers, Drives in Four in Redbirds Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Swept in Nashville on Alvarez Walk-Off Homer - Gwinnett Stripers
- Wong Acquired, Assigned to Knights Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- WooSox Win 11-5 on Sunday to Clinch Series in Norfolk - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.18 - Rochester Red Wings
- Wings Blank RailRiders, 3-0 - Rochester Red Wings
- Three-Run Homer from Drew Ellis, Dominant Pitching Propel IronPigs Past Mud Hens on Father's Day - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mud Hens Fall 4-2 in Father's Day Contest - Toledo Mud Hens
- Louisville Can't Keep up with Saints, Lose 12-5 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Drop Finale to Syracuse 7-4 - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Close Series with Shutout Loss - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Seventh Inning Sinks Tides In Series Finale - Norfolk Tides
- Ends Like It Started, Saints Batter Bats 12-5 - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Wins Series with 7-4 Victory over Buffalo on Father's Day - Syracuse Mets
- June 18 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- 6.18.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (29-37) at Iowa Cubs (38-28) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - June 18 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 18 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Edges Rochester 8-7 in Ten - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Eaton Homers Twice and Chasers Beat Clippers to Win 10th Straight - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Swept in Nashville on Alvarez Walk-Off Homer
- Stripers Lose Sixth Straight, Drop 7-4 Contest in Nashville
- Stripers Lose Sixth Straight, Drop 7-4 Contest in Nashville
- Stripers Fall on Turang's 10th-Inning Walk-Off Homer
- Three Sounds' Homers Send Stripers to Fourth Straight Loss