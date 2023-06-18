Wong Acquired, Assigned to Knights Sunday
June 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(DURHAM, NC) -- INF Kean Wong was recently acquired via trade with the Seattle Mariners' organization and has been assigned to the Charlotte Knights today. Wong, 28, has appeared in 33 games this season with Triple-A Tacoma and was hitting .315 (29-for-92) with 20 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs, 24 RBI and three stolen bases. He was signed by the Mariners to a minor league contract on February 18, 2023. He was a non-roster invitee to Seattle's major league spring training.
Last season, the Hilo, Hawaii native was among the Pacific Coast Leagues leaders in a number of offensive categories while with Triple-A Salt Lake (Los Angeles Angels organization). He hit .262 (130-for-497) with 70 runs scored, 18 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 53 RBI and 41 stolen bases. He finished eighth in the league in hits, tied for ninth in walks (61) and third in stolen bases. The 41 stolen bases set a new career high.
Wong was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth round of the 2013 June Amateur Draft. His brother, Kolten, currently plays for the Seattle Mariners.
