Eddy Alvarez's Walk-Off Homer Completes Six Game Sweep of Stripers

NASHVILLE - Eddy Alvarez blasted a walk-off three-run homer in the ninth inning to push the Nashville Sounds (37-31) over the Gwinnett Stripers (29-40) 3-0 in front of a sellout crowd of 11,081 at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon. The win gives the Sounds their first six-game series sweep since the 2021 season.

Entering the bottom of the ninth scoreless, Skye Bolt began the frame with a leadoff single. Tyler Naquin would follow with a bunt single, then Brian Navarreto's sacrifice bunt moved both Bolt and Naquin into scoring position. However, their position on the base paths would not matter as Alvarez crushed a fastball 405 feet for a game-ending home run and started the ensuing mob scene at home plate.

The sellout crowd was treated to a game dominated by strong pitching. Robert Gasser twirled yet another quality start, striking out six in six scoreless innings. Gasser limited Gwinnett to four hits and a walk.

Nashville's bullpen followed in Gasser's footsteps with three quiet innings to follow. Matt Bush had a hitless seventh inning in a rehab appearance, while Abner Uribe walked a couple but did not allow a run in the eighth. Clayton Andrews (3-0) earned the win with a couple of strikeouts in yet another scoreless outing for the southpaw.

Alvarez was one of the few Sounds to have success throughout the afternoon against the Gwinnett hurlers. He finished with three hits, a walk and two stolen bases, reaching base in all four plate appearances. Brice Turang added a hit to bring his hitting streak to six games with a single in the sixth.

The Sounds continue their 12-game homestand on Tuesday as they welcome the Norfolk Tides to First Horizon Park. Both team's starters are to be announced. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. central time.

Post-Game Notes

Eddy Alvarez's walk-off home run was Nashville's seventh walk-off in 2023, fourth walk-off home run this season and second walk-off of the series.

This is the Sounds' first six-game sweep since they got the brooms out at Columbus from May 25-30, 2021. It is the first time they have swept a team at First Horizon Park since May 18-23, 2021 (also vs. Gwinnett).

Robert Gasser added his fourth quality start in his last six outings. Over those past six starts, Gasser is 4-1 with a 3.44 ERA (36.2 IP/14 ER), 39 strikeouts, 1.15 WHIP and .228 BAA.

Today's shutout was Nashville's sixth of the season. They are tied with Syracuse for the most at the Triple-A level.

Matt Bush worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. Through five rehab appearances, Bush has worked 4.1 innings without giving up an earned run (H, R, 3 BB, 5 K).

11,081 fans were in attendance today, the eighth sellout of the season at First Horizon Park and the 129th in ballpark history. The Sounds have sold out each game from Friday-Sunday over the past two homestands.

