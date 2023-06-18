Rodríguez Records Four RBI in Series Finale Loss

DES MOINES, Iowa - Endy Rodríguez drove in a season-high four RBI and Miguel Andújar extended his hitting streak to 20 games, but the Indianapolis Indians lost their fifth-consecutive game to the Iowa Cubs on Sunday afternoon in walk-off fashion at Principal Park, 12-11.

The I-Cubs (39-28) scored six unanswered runs with a five-spot in the eighth inning and one on a Yonathan Perlaza sacrifice fly in the ninth. It was the third walk-off win against the Indians (29-38) this season and the sixth time they have lost while leading after the seventh inning.

Indianapolis got on the board first via a leadoff home run by Chris Owings on the first pitch of the contest, but the lead didn't last long as Iowa tied the game in the bottom half of the opening frame. Rodríguez's first two-run double of the game to retake the lead in the third was quickly erased as Iowa countered with a four-spot.

The back-and-forth nature of the contest continued as the Indians put up four runs of their own in the fourth. Two bases-loaded walks tied the game at 5-5 before Rodríguez lined a double down the right-field, scoring Alika Williams and Vinny Capra to cap the scoring.

Still leading by one run in the seventh, Indianapolis tacked on four more runs via an Andújar double - extending his hitting streak to 20 games, one shy of the Victory Field era record set by Rajai Davis in 2007 - and Aaron Shackelford three-run blast into the right-field corner.

Iowa's five-run eighth inning was highlighted by run-scoring singles off the bats of Bryce Windham, Jared Young and David Bote. With the game tied in the ninth inning, Bailey Horn (W, 6-1) erased runners at the corners to end an Indians threat. Three walks by Duane Underwood Jr. (L, 0-1) in the ninth inning led to the walk-off.

Capra led the Indians offense a career-high tying four hits, his first such performance since Aug. 5, 2021 with Double-A New Hampshire vs. Hartford.

The Indians return to Victory Field at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers. Neither team has named a starter for the series opener.

