Wings Blank RailRiders, 3-0

June 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings took down the Scranton/WB RailRiders, 3-0, to win the series. The Wings notched their fourth shutout of the season, holding the RailRiders to just five hits. Rochester drew 10,090 fans, marking the second straight game the Wings have held at least 10,000 fans in consecutive games since 6/3-6/4/22.

The Wings hopped on the board first on Sunday afternoon, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second inning. After Rochester loaded the bases, SS Richie Martin drove in 1B Travis Blankenhorn and 2B Jake Noll with an RBI single, marking Martin's 13th and 14th runs batted in this season. CF Derek Hill tacked on a third run after an eight-pitch at bat and hit a sharp line drive single that plated C Drew Millas, giving the Wings a 3-0 advantage. Rochester would go on to hold Scranton/WB off the board for the rest of the game, and allowed six runners into scoring position through seven innings.

Outside of the three-run second inning, the Wings didn't muster another run, but only recorded two strikeouts against the RailRiders pitching. Rochester threatened throughout the final seven innings, getting two men to third base, but were unable to plate another run. Rochester became the third team to shut out Scranton/WB this season, holding the RailRiders without a run for the first time since 4/30.

LHP Anthony Banda started for the Wings, working 3.2 innings of work while not allowing a run, walking three batters and striking out three. RHP Tommy Romero came out of the bullpen first, relieving Banda with 1.1 innings of scoreless work, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out a batter. RHP Amos Willingham *(2-0, 2.70)and LHP *Joe La Sorsa combined for three innings of scoreless pitching, allowing just two hits and striking out two, with Willingham earning the win. RHP Gerson Moreno closed the door on the RailRiders, earning his first save of the season. Rochester is now 4-0 in games that Banda starts.

Rochester finished the game 4-for-4 on ABS Challenges, while Scranton/WB went 1-for-3.

LF Blake Rutherford is Sunday's Diamond Pro Player of the Game after he went 3-for-4 with three singles in the win. Rutherford, who hit a two-run home run in his Red Wings debut yesterday, notched his first three-hit game at Triple-A since 9/24/22 with Charlotte.

The Red Wings have Monday off and welcome Omaha on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Storm Chasers. RHP Wily Peralta is scheduled to start the first game, with first pitch Tuesday set for 6:45 pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.