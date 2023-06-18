Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 6.18

Rochester Red Wings (32-35) 3, Scranton/WB RailRiders (31-37) 0

Sunday, June 18th, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 3, SWB 0

WP: Amos Willingham (2-0, 2.70)

LP: Mitch Spence (4-4, 5.22)

SV: Gerson Moreno (1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ââ9 â R H E

Scranton/WB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5â 0

Rochester 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 x 7 10â 2â

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:05 PM

Temperature: 73°F

Time of Game: 2:54

Attendance: 10,090

HOME RUNS:

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Mitch Spence: (4-4, 5.22) 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 0 HR 24 BF, 90/57 (P/S), left down 3-0

LHP Anthony Banda: (0-0, 7.29) 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 0 HR, 15 BF, 69/40 (P/S), left up 3-0

CHALLENGE INFORMATION:

SWB: 1-for-3

ROC: 4-for-4

RED WINGS NOTES

SERIES WIN(G)S: The Red Wings beat Scranton/WB, 3-0, Sunday afternoon in the series finale to give Rochester the series victory...this marks the third series win in their last four matchups and moves their record to 6-6 in six-game sets...

The Wings are now 4-0 at Innovative Field in a six-game series this season.

THE ROCHESTER FAITHFUL: A night after the Red Wings saw 10,811 fans enter the gates, their largest crowd since 2019, 10,090 Rochester faithful filed through the turnstiles for the Father's Day matinee...this marked the first time back-to-back crowds of at least 10,000 have gathered at Innovative Field since 6/3-4/22...

Through 31 home games in 2023, Rochester has announced nine crowds above the 8,000 mark...since Innovative Field opened in 1997, no season has seen more than six crowds over 8,000 through the first 31 home games.

WAKE & BLAKE: In his second game since being transferred from Double-A Harrisburg on 6/17, LF BLAKE RUTHERFORD went 3-for-4 with three singles...the California native has gone 4-for-8 (.500) with a home run and a pair of RBI in his first two games with the Wings...

This was his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level since 9/24/22 at JAX, with CLT.

BIG BANDA BRAND: Wings LHP ANTHONY BANDA tossed 3.2 scoreless innings in today's win, holding the RailRiders to just one hit while striking out three and walking three...this was the Texas native's first scoreless start with at least 3.0 innings pitched since 5/23/21 against Reno as a member of Sacramento (SF)...

With Rochester, Banda boasts a 4.91 ERA (6 ER/11.0 IP) across his four starts, versus a 9.90 ERA (11 ER/10.0 IP) in nine relief appearances.

Rochester is now 4-0 in games that Banda starts.

RICHIE HENDERSON: SS RICHIE MARTIN went 1-for-3 this afternoon, adding two RBI and a stolen base to his line to extend his on-base streak to 15 games (.267, 12-for-45, since 5/26)...this was Martin's first multi-RBI game since 5/17 at BUF, and his fourth of the season...

The stolen base was his 18th of the season, which is eighth-most in the International League.

SINGLES ONLY: The Red Wings pitching staff combined to shut out Scranton/WB this afternoon, 3-0...this was the Wings fourth shutout win of the year, and their first since 5/24 at TOL...the Wings and RailRiders combined for 12 hits in the contest this afternoon, all singles...

This is just the second game all season that neither team recorded an extra-base hit, with the other coming on 5/14 vs. WOR.

RAILRIDERS NOTES

ACTIVELY DANGERUSS: Scranton/WB DH JAMIE WESTBROOK extended his hitting streak to 13 games this afternoon, which is the second-longest active streak in the International League...the Arizona native finished the series hitting .417 (5-for-12) with a home run, an RBI and three walks...

Westbrook is hitting .444 (20-for-45) with three home runs, two doubles and eight RBI during his hitting streak, dating back to 5/28.

NEXT GAME

Omaha vs. Rochester

Tuesday, June 20th

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

TBA vs. RHP Wily Peralta (2-4, 5.30)

