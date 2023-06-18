SWB Game Notes - June 18

June 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (31-36) @ Rochester Red Wings (31-35)

Game 68 | Away Game 35 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY | Sunday, June 18, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Mitch Spence (4-3, 5.21) vs LHP Anthony Banda (0-0, 8.83)

STARTING STRONG - The RailRiders have won nine of Tully's thirteen starts this season. The lefty has the lowest starter ERA on the team 4.29 and sixth lowest among all pitchers in the Interantional League. Tully leads the team with five wins and with 60 strikeouts.

CALLED UP- Josh Maciejewski finished his rehab assignment in Hudson Valley and was promoted to SWB to begin the road series. Last night he threw two shut out frames. The 27year old began then season on the Injured List, but pitched in three contests with the Renegades. Josh Breaux also started rehab on 5/27 with HV played in 13 games. He recorded 11 hits, one homer, and three runs batted in.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders have committed a total of 66 errors on the season with two made last night. This puts them first in the International League in this category. Andres Chaparro has the most with 11. Rochester has made the second least miscues with 49. Visalia leads all of Minor League Baseball with 97.

FLO'S FLYING - Estevan Florial had his fourth homer of the series last night night to total 18 homers on the year. He has done this in the 47 games he is played in this year. This ranks him tied for first in the league and third in Triple-A. The most Flo has ever hit in a season is 18 in 2021 when he split time between Somerset, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and New York.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 115. Rochester has 67 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 105. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with eighteen.

RUNNING RAILRIDERS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has swiped 79 bases this season with five last night, the most the team has taken in a single contest this season. Wilmer Difo leads the team with 15 steals. Rochester has just 64 snags as a team with Richie Martin in charge with 17. Last summer, the RailRiders stole 172 bases which was a season-high record.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had seven different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with 23 starts, while Andres Chaparro has made 22 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero also played a handful of frames at first.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) and Randy Vasquez (#12) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

