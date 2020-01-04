Zachary Fucale Recalled to Syracuse Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Zachary Fucale has been recalled from his loan by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, forward Jimmy Lodge has left the team to pursue an opportunity overseas in Europe; the Solar Bears have consequently suspended Lodge in order to protect his ECHL playing rights.

Fucale, 24, has appeared in 17 games with the Solar Bears this season, going 5-7-3 with two shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He also recently returned from Davos, Switzerland, where he helped Team Canada to its 16th Spengler Cup championship, going 3-0-0 with two shutouts, a 0.33 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .986.

Fucale was a second-round selection (#36 overall) by the Montréal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Lodge, 24, had five points (3g-2a) and 10 penalty minutes in 13 games with Orlando this season.

