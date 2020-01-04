ECHL Transactions - January 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 4, 2020:

Allen:

Add Stepan Falkovsky, D activated from reserve [1/3]

Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve [1/3]

Greenville:

Delete Adam Larkin, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Indy:

Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve

Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Schmalz, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Malcolm Hayes, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/3]

Newfoundland:

Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Pooley, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Jakob Reichert, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Rodriguez, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Rapid City:

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Add Taylor Crunk, F activated from reserve

Toledo:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Pat Nagle, G placed on family leave

Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve [1/3]

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve [1/3]

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Ruby, G activated from reserve [1/3]

Delete Emil Larmi, G recalled by Pittsburgh (NHL) [1/3]

