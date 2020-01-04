ECHL Transactions - January 4
January 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 4, 2020:
Allen:
Add Stepan Falkovsky, D activated from reserve [1/3]
Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve [1/3]
Greenville:
Delete Adam Larkin, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Indy:
Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Delete Tim Shoup, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Schmalz, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Malcolm Hayes, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/3]
Newfoundland:
Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Pooley, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Jakob Reichert, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Rodriguez, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Rapid City:
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve
Add Taylor Crunk, F activated from reserve
Toledo:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Pat Nagle, G placed on family leave
Add Brett Boeing, F activated from reserve [1/3]
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve [1/3]
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Ruby, G activated from reserve [1/3]
Delete Emil Larmi, G recalled by Pittsburgh (NHL) [1/3]
