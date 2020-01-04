Marlies Recall Scott Pooley from the Growlers
January 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
St. John's - The Toronto Marlies have recalled forward Scott Pooley from the Newfoundland Growlers.
The 25-year-old Granger, Indiana native boasts 16 goals and 6 assists for 22 points and 18 penalty minutes in 17 games with Growlers this season.
Scott skated in 7 games with the Marlies already this season where he has registered 1 goal and 4 penalty minutes.
He appeared in 60 regular-season games with the Growlers during the 2018-19 Championship Season, amassing 31 goals and 21 assists for 52 points and 23 penalty minutes along the way.
