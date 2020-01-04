'Clones Offer Some Furry Payback to Nailers
January 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (21-8-6-0) closed out Throwback Weekend on Saturday night with a 4-0 win over the Wheeling Nailers. The Cyclones received goals from defenseman Andrew DeBrincat, and forwards Mason Mitchell, John Edwardh, and Pascal Aquin, while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 21 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season.
Cincinnati's offense got going early in the first, as 7:52 in DeBrincat took a pass from defenseman Tobie Bisson and rifled a shot home from the left circle to bring out the teddy bears, and give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead. After a delay to clean up the teddy bears, the Cyclones struck again in the first with 3:09 left when defenseman Justin Baudry fired a point shot the was tipped in by Mitchell to put Cincinnati up, 2-0, after the first.
The Cyclones continued their forward motion and lit the lamp 2:49 into the second when Edwardh snapped in a wrister from the slot following a pass from forward Darik Angeli, and Cincinnati extended their lead to 3-0.
After Cincinnati had a pair of would-be goals waived off, they struck for a fourth time late in the second when forward Ben Johnson caught Aquin out of the penalty box, and he came down the right side and snapped a shot past Nailers goaltender Jordan Ruby to extend Cincinnati's lead to 4-0.
That's all the offense Cincinnati needed, as Luukkonen remained perfect throughout the third period, stopping all 10 he faced in the frame to preserve the Cyclones' 4-0 win. The Cyclones outshot Wheeling, 50-21 on the night, marking their first 50-shot output since April 1, 2016 against the Evansville IceMen.
The Cyclones hit the road for three-straight against the Rapid City Rush, beginning on Wednesday night. Face-off is scheduled for 9:05pm ET.
